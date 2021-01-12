Britain introduces new company rules to stop links to China’s Xinjiang

LONDON: Britain will introduce new rules for companies to try to prevent goods from China’s Xinjiang region entering the supply chain, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday, toughening London’s response to allegations of forced labor.
He told parliament Britain would create more robust guidance for due diligence on sourcing, toughen the Modern Slavery Act to include fines, bar from government contracts any companies which do not comply to procurement rules and launch a Xinjian-specific review of export controls.
“This package put together will help make sure that no British organizations, government or private sector, deliberately or inadvertently are profiting from, or contributing to, human rights violations against the Uighurs or other minorities in Xinjiang,” he said.
