Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
“Today I received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, may God reward our leadership for its great efforts to provide the vaccine quickly and safely for citizens and residents,” Prince Faisal said on Twitter, alongside a picture of him receiving the shot.
“I would also like to express my pride in the health front line heroes who do their work with dedication and mastery.”
Last week, King Salman received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, along with several ministers and officials.
The Saudi health ministry announced on Tuesday 147 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths related to the virus.
