Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine
Prince Faisal shared a picture on Twitter of himself receiving the shot. (@FaisalbinFarhan)
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine
Prince Faisal shared a picture on Twitter of himself receiving the shot. (@FaisalbinFarhan)
Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine
  • Prince Faisal shared a picture on Twitter of himself receiving the shot
Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
“Today I received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, may God reward our leadership for its great efforts to provide the vaccine quickly and safely for citizens and residents,” Prince Faisal said on Twitter, alongside a picture of him receiving the shot. 
“I would also like to express my pride in the health front line heroes who do their work with dedication and mastery.”
Last week, King Salman received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, along with several ministers and officials. 
The Saudi health ministry announced on Tuesday 147 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths related to the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Yemeni parasitic twins arrive in Kingdom for possible separation surgery

Yemeni parasitic twins arrive in Kingdom for possible separation surgery
Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

Yemeni parasitic twins arrive in Kingdom for possible separation surgery

Yemeni parasitic twins arrive in Kingdom for possible separation surgery
  • The twins, accompanied by their parents, were flown from the south Yemen city of Mukalla in Hadramout to the King Salman Air Base in Riyadh
Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A medical evacuation plane on Tuesday arrived in Saudi Arabia carrying Yemeni parasitic twins for possible separation surgery.

The twins, accompanied by their parents, were flown from the south Yemen city of Mukalla in Hadramout to the King Salman Air Base in Riyadh and under the directives of King Salman were then transferred to the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in the Saudi capital.

Their case will be assessed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and his medical team. A parasitic twin is an identical twin that has stopped developing but is physically attached to the fully developing twin.

Al-Rabeeah, who is the general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for initiating the humanitarian mission.

If the procedure for separating the twins goes ahead, the case will be become the 49th to be conducted under the Saudi National Siamese Twins Separation Program, which has so far assessed 108 cases from 21 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen conjoined twins

