Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Yemeni parasitic twins arrive in Kingdom for possible separation surgery

RIYADH: A medical evacuation plane on Tuesday arrived in Saudi Arabia carrying Yemeni parasitic twins for possible separation surgery.

The twins, accompanied by their parents, were flown from the south Yemen city of Mukalla in Hadramout to the King Salman Air Base in Riyadh and under the directives of King Salman were then transferred to the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in the Saudi capital.

Their case will be assessed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and his medical team. A parasitic twin is an identical twin that has stopped developing but is physically attached to the fully developing twin.

Al-Rabeeah, who is the general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for initiating the humanitarian mission.

If the procedure for separating the twins goes ahead, the case will be become the 49th to be conducted under the Saudi National Siamese Twins Separation Program, which has so far assessed 108 cases from 21 countries.