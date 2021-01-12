You are here

  • Home
  • Rights groups hail new Israeli ‘apartheid’ report

Rights groups hail new Israeli ‘apartheid’ report

Rights groups hail new Israeli ‘apartheid’ report
Children walk in front of a mural painted on part of Israel’s controversial barrier at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, May 14, 2012. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/27hs9

Updated 12 January 2021
Caspar Webb

Rights groups hail new Israeli ‘apartheid’ report

Rights groups hail new Israeli ‘apartheid’ report
  • B’Tselem slams policy of ‘advancing and perpetuating the supremacy of one group — Jews — over another — Palestinians’
  • Report is crucial to ‘challenging the false notion’ that democracy, occupation can coexist, expert tells Arab News
Updated 12 January 2021
Caspar Webb

LONDON: A new report by Israel’s most prominent human rights organization that labels the country an “apartheid regime” has been hailed by rights groups.

The ground-breaking paper, published by B’Tselem on Tuesday, says Israel “is not a democracy” but an “apartheid regime” that enforces Jewish supremacy, in warnings that echo those made by Palestinian rights groups.

“One organizing principle lies at the base of a wide array of Israeli policies: Advancing and perpetuating the supremacy of one group — Jews — over another — Palestinians,” the report said.

Hagai El-Ad, executive director of B’Tselem, said: “Israel is not a democracy that has a temporary occupation attached to it. It is one regime between the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, and we must look at the full picture and see it for what it is: Apartheid.”

Chris Doyle, director of the Council of Arab-British Understanding, said the report is an “important step” by the “most respected” Israeli rights group, and has been a “long time coming.” 

Palestinian and Arab rights groups have been using the apartheid description for decades, he added.

The report is crucial to “challenging the false notion” that democracy and occupation can coexist, and Israel’s two-tiered rights system is proof of that falsehood, Doyle said.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic highlights the “parallel worlds” that the two peoples inhabit within the state, where Israelis “have greater rights” than Palestinians and receive superior health and medical care.

As Israel is an occupying power under international law, it has an explicit legal obligation to provide adequate healthcare to Palestinians, something it has failed to do, he said.

The use of apartheid as a description must fit specific legal terminology, and Israel’s “systemic discrimination based on race” means the term can be fairly applied in this case, Doyle added. Despite B’Tselem’s promising move, he warned: “It’s hard to see how the occupation ends.”

The UK-based Palestine Solidarity Campaign praised the report as “immensely important” after B’Tselem “added its voice to the chorus recognizing that Israel is an apartheid state.”

Israeli rights group Yesh Din published a legal opinion last year that also argued that apartheid is being committed.

In 2017, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia became the first UN body to label Israel an apartheid regime.

But the UN leadership did not support the report’s publication and it was wiped from its website.

Last year, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would annex parts of the West Bank, UN experts warned that it “would be the crystallization of an already unjust reality: Two peoples living in the same space, ruled by the same state, but with profoundly unequal rights.” They added: “This is a vision of a 21st-century apartheid.”

Topics: Israel Palestinians B’Tselem

Related

Abbas urges UN to end ‘apartheid’ for Palestinians
Middle-East
Abbas urges UN to end ‘apartheid’ for Palestinians
Special ‘Racist’ Israeli homeland law ‘legalizes apartheid,’ say Palestinians
Middle-East
‘Racist’ Israeli homeland law ‘legalizes apartheid,’ say Palestinians

Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines

Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines
Updated 21 min 33 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines

Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines
  • Zayed referred to three vaccines: AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech
Updated 21 min 33 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed has announced that Egypt is negotiating with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) to provide 20 percent of its coronavirus vaccines.

Zayed referred to three vaccines: AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech.

“We are currently in talks with the Chinese ambassador regarding the Chinese vaccine … within a few days, the supply will start,” Zayed said.

“We are also contacting Pfizer to obtain its vaccine and the file has been submitted for registration in Egypt,” she added.

The minister said that Egypt expects to start receiving coronavirus vaccines from Gavi in the coming weeks.

The minister added that Gavi will deliver 20 percent of Egypt’s needs and that urgent deliveries will arrive in the first quarter of the year.

She said that the vaccines may arrive in late January or early February, which are likely to be the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Zayed said that there is a 21 percent decrease in the daily average of new coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month, compared to the last week of December.

She pointed out that the rate of suspected cases in hospitals has decreased by 15 percent.

She added that the incidence of cases in intensive care has decreased by 8 percent, with the average recovery rate increasing by 5 percent.

Zayed said that the number of deaths in the second wave of the coronavirus is 50 percent fewer than the first wave. She added that Egypt has witnessed a decrease in the daily rate of new cases over the past few days.

Topics: Egypt COVID-19 vaccines Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) Hala Zayed

Related

Special Egypt to provide 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Middle-East
Egypt to provide 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Egypt coronavirus cases top 100,000: ministry
Middle-East
Egypt coronavirus cases top 100,000: ministry

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
Saudi Arabia's Sakani housing program Oks 3,181 residential plots in December 2020
Saudi Arabia's Sakani housing program Oks 3,181 residential plots in December 2020
Registration for 2nd phase of Saudi culture ministry fashion program begins
Registration for 2nd phase of Saudi culture ministry fashion program begins
Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines
Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines
Alissa Auto to exclusively distribute JAC Motors vehicles in Saudi Arabia
Alissa Auto to exclusively distribute JAC Motors vehicles in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.