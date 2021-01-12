You are here

Saudi Arabia confirms 5 COVID-19 deaths, 147 new cases

A Saudi passenger wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as he walks past an aquarium at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File/AP)
A Saudi passenger wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as he walks past an aquarium at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File/AP)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • The Kingdom said 151 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 48
JEDDAH: Saudi Ministry of Health spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly has laughed off suggestions that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is unsafe, saying that many of those spreading rumors about the treatment “will be first in line to receive it.”
“It’s the same people who used to say mixtures of treatment and herbs and all sorts will cure COVID-19 — they’re the same people doubting the vaccine right now,” Al-Aly told Al-Ekhbariya TV.
“They’re keeping up with the trends, which are targeting the vaccine.”
Hundreds of thousands of people around the world are being inoculated, and the treatment’s safety is guaranteed, he added.
According to the news channel, 55,000 people have received the vaccine at the Jeddah center, with 5,000 to 5,500 being vaccinated daily.
Before receiving the vaccine, people undergo a temperature check, and must wear a mask and maintain social distance.
Patients wait 4-5 minutes for their turn and, after the shot has been administered, a further 15 minutes to be monitored for any adverse side effects.
There have been no reported side effects among those who have received the vaccine, according to Al-Ekhbariya.


After a person signs up for an appointment on the Sehaty app, the app updates them with a time for their second vaccine shot.
Saudi Arabia reported five new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 6,300.
A total of 147 new cases were reported, meaning 364,096 people have now contracted the disease. There are 1,939 active cases, with 310 in a critical condition.
According to the ministry, 39 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, seven in Makkah and one in Madinah.
In addition, 151 new patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 355,857.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 11,437,165 PCR tests, with 50,138 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Since the beginning of the vaccination process, 178,338 people have been inoculated as of Monday.

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
RIYADH: The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in its recent report, lauded the rapid development in the field of communications and information technology in Saudi Arabia.
The ITU praised the role of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) as the regulator of the sector.
The report said the Saudi model is a pioneer in transforming the communications and IT sector.
It pointed out that Saudi Arabia is continuing to prioritize the rapid growth of its ICT sector and pursue sustainable economic diversification as part of its Vision 2030.
“A new strategy bringing government agencies and the private sector together as well as looking into new and emerging technologies have been critical elements of the Saudi regulator’s journey,” the report added.
It said that the CITC is stepping up to meet the 5th-generation regulation challenge with an ambitious new digital transformation strategy. SPA Riyadh
“Their vision also emphasizes safeguarding the public, providing reliable service and ensuring fair competition,” it said.

 

