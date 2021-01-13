You are here

UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares

UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares
Vaccinations started too late to stop a surge in cases which earlier this month prompted the British PM to set out a new, tougher lockdown. (AFP)
UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares

UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares
  • Consumer spending contracted 2.3 percent in year-on-year terms last month, the biggest drop since June when most of the economy was still in lockdown, Barclaycard says
LONDON: British consumer spending fell in December at the fastest rate in six months, with restaurants especially hard hit by a resurgence of coronavirus cases, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Payment card provider Barclaycard said consumer spending contracted 2.3 percent in year-on-year terms last month, the biggest drop since June when most of the economy was still in lockdown.

Spending fell by 65 percent in restaurants, the survey showed.

By contrast, spending on groceries soared — something also reported in another survey on Tuesday published by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) trade body.

December had brought some optimism with the beginning of the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

But vaccinations started too late to stop a surge in cases which earlier this month prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a new, tougher lockdown. This will last until at least mid-February and economists think it will tip Britain back into recession.

“Changing restrictions continue to have an impact on our spending habits — which was particularly acute across the high-street and hospitality sectors in December, with restaurants ... hardest hit,” said Raheel Ahmed, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, part of Barclays.

The BRC survey — which only covers spending in major retail chains, rather than overall consumer spending — showed retail spending increased by 1.8 percent year-on-year in December, driven by groceries and following a 0.9 percent rise in November.

For 2020 as a whole spending in stores fell 0.3 percent, the weakest reading since records started 25 years ago and one which masked a sharp split between grocery stores, where spending rose 5.4 percent, and other retailers where sales fell 5.0 percent.

“Christmas offered little respite for these retailers, as many shops were forced to shut during the peak trading period,” said Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive.

Saudi Arabia expected to lead regional IPO market in 2021

The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). (AFP/File Photo)
The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia expected to lead regional IPO market in 2021

The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). (AFP/File Photo)
  • Saudi Arabia dominated in terms of IPO proceeds generated, accounting for 78% of issuance
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to lead the regional initial public offering (IPO) market in 2021, with authorities believed to be viewing over 15 potential listing applications, according to a report issued by the Kuwait-based KAMCO Investment Co.

The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The Kingdom also dominated in terms of IPO proceeds generated, accounting for 78 percent — or $1.45 billion — of issuance.

Qatar witnessed a primary issuance, with the IPO of QLM Life & Medical Insurance Co. amounting to $178 million in December 2020.

The UAE re-entered regional IPO markets with the issuance of Al-Mal Capital REIT worth $95.3 million.

The report said Saudi Arabia’s healthcare operator Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services had the largest IPO in the region in 2020, with proceeds of $698.6 million.

Saudi retailer Bin Dawood Holding came next with proceeds of $585.1 million.

Globally, IPO volumes grew 15 percent year-on-year in 2020 to reach 1,322 issuances. Proceeds rose 26 percent to $263 billion over the same time period, the highest level since 2010 and driven mainly by a 69 percent year-on-year surge in issuances in the US. Elsewhere around the globe, China saw a 41 percent increase in the number of issuances.

During 2020, the total number of IPOs in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states declined to seven issuances compared to 12 in 2019, but KAMCO said it is optimistic for 2021.

“We expect IPO markets in the GCC to remain active in 2021, given the number of catalysts that could support primary markets from within the region,” it added.

The report said proceeds from GCC issuers in 2020, on regional and international exchanges, amounted to $1.87 billion, compared to $29.04 billion in 2019.

“The IPO market in the GCC could have witnessed higher activity in 2020 in our view, particularly in H1-2020, as issuers chose to defer their primary market entrances, until secondary markets recover from the impact of Covid-19,” it added.

“This led to the backend loaded issuances in 2020, while other issuers pushed their ambitions into 2021.”

In December, Tadawul said it plans to start laying the groundwork for its own IPO, with the launch expected in the coming year.

Speaking at a webinar organized by Bloomberg, Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO and board member of Tadawul, said 2020 had been “an exceptional year” but “the market reacted proactively” to the impact of the pandemic.

As an example of the bourse’s resilience, he pointed to the fact that Tadawul, which was established in 2007 and is 100 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund, in August launched the Kingdom’s first exchange-traded derivatives market and clearing house, part of its strategy to make its equity markets more attractive to foreign investors.

As well as his company’s own listing, he expressed hope that 2021 will be an important year for IPOs in the Kingdom.

Speaking at the same event, Ammar Al-Khudairy, chairman of Samba Financial Group, echoed Al-Hussan’s optimism, saying: “A nice number (a dozen or so) of IPOs are coming up in 2021.”

