Saudi Shoura Council calls for study of citizens skills gap

The Saudi Shoura Council chaired by Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh on Tuesday called on the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) to study the skills gap between Saudi jobseekers and non-Saudis in the public and private sectors and launch initiatives to fill the gap based on the research findings.
The council called on Hadaf to use the data to set new goals to streamline the Saudi labor market and boost the capabilities of the national cadre to make contributions to the national economy.
The Shoura Council directed the Real Estate Development Fund to continue the housing renovation project and to raise the ceiling of the amount allocated to it to mitigate the impact of rising cost of raw materials and other services.
The council members praised the role of the General Entertainment Authority and suggested ways to ensure sustainability of the sector. They also recommended increasing the role of nonprofit organizations in the sector.
The council called on the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to take measures for the establishment of factories and industrial unity in developing cities and in regions with a high population density and qualified manpower.
It urged the ministry to streamline procedures for the establishment of new industrial units by opening more channels of communication with potential investors.
The Shoura Council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) and the International Telecommunication Union to boost cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.
The council also approved a draft agreement between the Kingdom and Hungary in the field of air transport services.
