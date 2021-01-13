You are here

The Saudi Cabinet approved on January 12 amendments to the organization of the Saudi Contractors Authority. (AFP file photo)
The Saudi Cabinet, headed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, approved on Jan. 12 amendments to the organization of the Saudi Contractors Authority, SPA reported.

The Cabinet ratified the amendment of the Law on Trademarks of the GCC states, which was approved by Royal Decree No. (M/51) and the GCC Supreme Council in its 40th session.

It also approved to transfer the Madinah Hospitals Complex, which includes the general hospital with a capacity of 500 beds; the obstetrics, gynecology and children’s hospital with a capacity of 500 beds; and Al-Amal Complex for Mental Health with a capacity of 246 beds into a medical city.

The Cabinet further authorized the Minister of Energy – or his representative – to discuss and sign a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany to cooperate in the field of hydrogen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet approves amendments to contractors authority, trademark law of GCC
