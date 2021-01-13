You are here

Saudi labor law amendments to support private sector development, says minister

The proposed amendments to the labor law will contribute to developing, supporting, and reforming the labor market. (AFP file photo)
  • Amendments of the draft labor law posted for public feedback within a month
The proposed amendments to the labor law will contribute to developing, supporting, and reforming the labor market, promoting the private sector and creating an ideal business environment, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, said on his official Twitter account.

The amendments will also contribute to achieving the objectives of Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) and the labor market strategy in light of Vision 2030.

According to data compiled by Argaam, HRSD posted the amendments of the draft labor law for public feedback within a month, starting Jan. 6.

Topics: Saudi Arabia foreign labor

Saudi Cabinet approves amendments to contractors authority, trademark law of GCC

Saudi Cabinet approves amendments to contractors authority, trademark law of GCC
The Saudi Cabinet, headed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, approved on Jan. 12 amendments to the organization of the Saudi Contractors Authority, SPA reported.

The Cabinet ratified the amendment of the Law on Trademarks of the GCC states, which was approved by Royal Decree No. (M/51) and the GCC Supreme Council in its 40th session.

It also approved to transfer the Madinah Hospitals Complex, which includes the general hospital with a capacity of 500 beds; the obstetrics, gynecology and children’s hospital with a capacity of 500 beds; and Al-Amal Complex for Mental Health with a capacity of 246 beds into a medical city.

The Cabinet further authorized the Minister of Energy – or his representative – to discuss and sign a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany to cooperate in the field of hydrogen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

