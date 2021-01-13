Saudi labor law amendments to support private sector development, says minister

The proposed amendments to the labor law will contribute to developing, supporting, and reforming the labor market, promoting the private sector and creating an ideal business environment, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, said on his official Twitter account.

The amendments will also contribute to achieving the objectives of Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) and the labor market strategy in light of Vision 2030.

According to data compiled by Argaam, HRSD posted the amendments of the draft labor law for public feedback within a month, starting Jan. 6.