Iran holds missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions

Above, an Iranian naval ship during a military exercise in the Gulf on Sept. 12, 2020, near the strategic strait of Hormuz in southern Iran. (Iranian Army office/AFP)
Updated 13 January 2021
AP

  • The two-day missile drill was being held in the gulf’s southeastern waters
  • In recent weeks, Iran has increased its military drills
TEHRAN: Iran’s navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a US pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.
The two-day missile drill was being held in the gulf’s southeastern waters and two new Iranian-made warships joined the exercise: The missile-launching Zereh, or “armor,” and the Makran, a logistics vessel with a helicopter pad named for a coastal region in southern Iran.
President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran’s nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Trump cited Iran’s ballistic missile program among other issues in withdrawing from the accord.
When the US then ramped up sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development as a series of escalating incidents pushed the two countries to the brink of war at the beginning of the year.
In recent weeks, Iran has increased its military drills. On Saturday, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard held a naval parade in the Arabian Gulf and a week earlier Iran held a massive drone maneuver across half the country.
Also last week, Iran seized a South Korean oil tanker and its crew members in the Gulf, and continues to hold the vessel at an Iranian port. The Islamic Republic has apparently sought to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of negotiations over billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks tied to US sanctions on Iran.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of having secret ties with the militant Al-Qaeda network and imposed new sanctions on several senior Iranian officials. Iran has denied the accusation.

Topics: Iran

Jordan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Jordan launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
AFP

  • Kingdom granted an ‘emergency license’ for the use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
  • Jordan has recorded 310,000 cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 4,000 deaths
AMMAN: Jordan launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday, beginning with jabs for health care workers, people with chronic illnesses and those over the age of 60.
The kingdom said on Saturday that it had granted an “emergency license” for the use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, the second vaccine it approved after the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech.
The first injections were given at hospitals and other health care facilities, after the authorities designated 29 vaccination centers across Jordan, including seven in the capital Amman.
Wael Hayajneh, head of the epidemics and communicable diseases department at the health ministry, said Jordan was among the “first 40 countries to be vaccinated” against the novel coronavirus.
“I advise everyone to take the vaccine as it is the only trusted solution to end the coronavirus,” doctor Etimad Al-Khawaja said after getting a shot.
“The health situation in Jordan will not get better unless we all get vaccinated.”
The government says its priority is to give the vaccines — which are free for Jordanians and foreign residents — to about a quarter of the country’s 10 million inhabitants.
Health Minister Natheer Obeidat expressed hope that everyone would register and get innoculated.
“The vaccination process ... targets the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and medical staff in the first stage, but our overall goal is to reach and vaccinate the largest number of citizens” possible, he told state television.
Jordan has recorded 310,000 cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 4,000 deaths. It has detected five cases of a more contagious variant first detected in England.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

