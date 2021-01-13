Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix’s 2021 movies

LOS ANGELES: Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it will release more than 70 movies this year across comedy, drama, family and other genres, a lineup that underscores the streaming service’s growing prominence in the film business.

The Netflix slate includes crime thriller “Red Notice” starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, one of six action movies, and zombie heist film “Army of the Dead” from director Zack Snyder. The dozen comedies include “Don’t Look Up” with an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and others.

All but four of the films will be available to Netflix customers in the more than 190 countries it serves. Ten of the movies are in languages other than English.

The Netflix 2021 schedule includes 18 dramas, nine thrillers, eight animated films and eight romances.