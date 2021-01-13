You are here

  Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's 2021 movies

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix’s 2021 movies

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix’s 2021 movies
The Netflix slate includes “Red Notice” starring Dwayne Johnson and “Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. (Composite image)
Updated 13 January 2021
Reuters

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix’s 2021 movies

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix’s 2021 movies
Updated 13 January 2021
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it will release more than 70 movies this year across comedy, drama, family and other genres, a lineup that underscores the streaming service’s growing prominence in the film business.

The Netflix slate includes crime thriller “Red Notice” starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, one of six action movies, and zombie heist film “Army of the Dead” from director Zack Snyder. The dozen comedies include “Don’t Look Up” with an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and others.

All but four of the films will be available to Netflix customers in the more than 190 countries it serves. Ten of the movies are in languages other than English. 

The Netflix 2021 schedule includes 18 dramas, nine thrillers, eight animated films and eight romances.

Inside Zayn Malik’s surprise birthday party planned by Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Updated 26 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Inside Zayn Malik’s surprise birthday party planned by Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Updated 26 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid found the best way to surprise her longtime partner, former One Direction star, Zayn Malik on his 28th birthday this Tuesday.

Instagram/@gigihadid



To mark the British popstar's – and the other half of “Team No Sleep’s” – birthday, the Dutch-Palestinian model, who affectionately called it “Z-Day,” seized the opporunity to throw him a Super Mario-themed party in a private video game arcade.

Instagram/@gigihadid


The birthday bash, which Hadid documented via Instagram Stories, saw the new parents, who welcomed a baby girl together in September, play video games like Donkey Kong, The Simpsons and Pac-Man on old-school machines. 

Instagram/@gigihadid



The couple also enjoyed a personalized cake from Carlo’s Bakery and retro sweets like Nerds. 

Instagram/@gigihadid



As if that wasn't thoughtful enough, Hadid made sure to commission Pop-Up Florist to create a floral recreation of the cover of Malik’s third studio album “Nobody is Listening” to go alongside the multi-colored balloons that decorated the space.

Instagram/@gigihadid



The 25-year-old model also showed her love via a sweet Instagram post of the couple together, writing: “Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for making me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Topics: Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik

