You are here

  • Home
  • Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
1 / 3
Farmers burn farm law copies as they celebrate the Lohri festival at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India January 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
2 / 3
Farmers burn farm law copies in a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, at the site of a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India January 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
3 / 3
Farmers burn farm law copies in a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, at the site of a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India January 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4h36

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
  • Farmers have consistently called for the total repeal of the laws, though the government says there is “no question” of this happening
  • Eight rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

GHAZIABAD, India: Indian farmers burnt copies of the government’s new agricultural laws on Wednesday, pressing on with their protest against the reforms despite a decision by the Supreme Court to postpone implementation while their grievances are heard.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for almost two months, protesting against what they say are laws designed to benefit large private buyers at the expense of growers.
The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denies this, saying the legislation is required to reform an agricultural sector beset by waste.
At several protest sites on Wednesday, farmers threw copies of the three new laws on bonfires lit for the Hindu Lohri mid-winter festival.
“These laws are not in farmers’ interests,” said Gursevak Singh, 32, one of the protesters involved in the burning at a protest site in Ghaziabad, a satellite city of New Delhi.
“We want the government to use their brains and repeal these laws.”
Unrest among India’s estimated 150 million farmers represents one of the biggest challenges to Modi’s rule since his Bharatiya Janata Party won a second term in power in 2019.
One of the BJP’s coalition partners resigned when the laws were first introduced in September, and the issue risks uniting India’s often-fractioned opposition.
India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a temporary suspension of the laws while a four-member committee looks into the protesters’ grievances.
But farm leaders have refused to cooperate with the committee and say they will intensify their protests, including around Republic Day celebrations in the capital later this month.
“We expect to mobilize up to two million farmers across the country on January 26,” Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, one of the main farm unions, told Reuters.
Farmers have consistently called for the total repeal of the laws, though the government says there is “no question” of this happening.
Eight rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock. The two sides are next due to meet on Friday.

Topics: India Farmers Protests Punjab

Related

Special Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
World
Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
India’s Modi makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting over new laws
World
India’s Modi makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting over new laws

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria
Updated 13 January 2021
AFP

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria
  • France has so far repatriated 35 children
  • Rights groups have been pressuring European governments to allow children to return from the crowded camps to live with relatives
Updated 13 January 2021
AFP

PARIS: France said on Wednesday it had brought home seven children of French extremists from northeast Syria, continuing a repatriation process begun after the toppling of Daesh’s so-called caliphate.
The children, aged between two and 11 and “particularly vulnerable,” were handed over to judicial authorities and taken into care by social services, the foreign ministry said.
They had been living in the Kurdish-run Roj and Al-Hol camps, where thousands of relatives of Daesh fighters and sympathizers have been held since the 2019 defeat of Daesh in Syria, a Kurdish source in the region told AFP.
France has so far repatriated 35 children, many of them orphans.
Rights groups have been pressuring European governments to allow children to return from the crowded camps to live with relatives.
Kurdish officials have also been pressuring countries to take back their citizens, warning that they do not have the resources to guard prisoners indefinitely.
France has insisted it will only take back children, with mothers to remain behind to face local justice, along with their husbands.
But many of the women have refused to be separated from their children.

Topics: France Daesh Syria

Related

Daesh attack kills 8 regime loyalists in east Syria
Middle-East
Daesh attack kills 8 regime loyalists in east Syria

Latest updates

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
Adelson demonized Palestinians, bolstered Israel
Adelson demonized Palestinians, bolstered Israel
Inside Zayn Malik’s surprise birthday party planned by Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users
TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.