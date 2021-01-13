Emirates Post Group adds Israel to its global operations network

DUBAI: The UAE’s Emirates Post Group has added Israel to its global operations network, according to state-run WAM news agency.

The organization has tied up with its local counterpart, Israel Post, to facilitate access to cities and destinations across the country, providing a reliable channel to the new market.

The group said the move was a step to promote further trade and communication between both countries.

"Our service will complement the promising business and trade relations between the two countries and will bolster tolerance, communication, and exchange between the two cultures,” said Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.

“The UAE and Israel are both forward-thinking countries and the partnership with Israel Post will also lead to an exchange of ideas, encourage innovation, and help develop the sector.”

The expansion would allow customers from the UAE to use postal and international courier services to send items to Israel.

The UAE and Israel officially agreed to establish full diplomatic relations in September.