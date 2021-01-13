You are here

Emirates Post Group adds Israel to its global operations network

Emirates Post Group adds Israel to its global operations network
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

Emirates Post Group adds Israel to its global operations network

Emirates Post Group adds Israel to its global operations network
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Emirates Post Group has added Israel to its global operations network, according to state-run WAM news agency. 

The organization has tied up with its local counterpart, Israel Post, to facilitate access to cities and destinations across the country, providing a reliable channel to the new market.

The group said the move was a step to promote further trade and communication between both countries.

"Our service will complement the promising business and trade relations between the two countries and will bolster tolerance, communication, and exchange between the two cultures,” said Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.

“The UAE and Israel are both forward-thinking countries and the partnership with Israel Post will also lead to an exchange of ideas, encourage innovation, and help develop the sector.”

The expansion would allow customers from the UAE to use postal and international courier services to send items to Israel.

The UAE and Israel officially agreed to establish full diplomatic relations in September.

Topics: UAE Israel Emirates Post

ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production

ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
Asharq

ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production

ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production
  Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan noted that the project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
Asharq

DUBAI: The Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan has said that a new hydrogen project partnership with NEOM and Air Products will lead to Saudi Arabia being at the forefront of green energy production and exports.

In an interview with Asharq News, Abunayyan said “NEOM city enjoys a strategic location for renewable energy, especially with wind and solar energy, which will enable the joint venture to convert renewable energy into green hydrogen with new technology for the first time.”

He added that the new technology “will be utilized in the supply chains of the NEOM project, and will be the beginning of the Kingdom’s green energy leadership in the world.”

The chairman noted that the project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025. “This project does not only benefit NEOM but the whole world, as its green energy products will be exported everywhere.”

In July 2020, Air Products, in conjunction with ACWA Power and NEOM, announced the signing of an agreement for a $6 billion world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy. The planning and design phases are currently underway to start construction in the industrial zone.

This joint venture is the first step for the NEOM region to become a key player in the global hydrogen market. The business is expected to build an environmentally-friendly hydrogen production facility to provide sustainable solutions for the global transport sector and to meet the challenges of climate change.

The project, which will be equally owned by the three partners, will export hydrogen to the world market for use as a biofuel that feeds transportation systems.

It will produce 650 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen and 1.2 million tons of green ammonia per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 3 million tons per year.
 

Topics: NEOM ACWA Power

