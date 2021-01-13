LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry warned citizens on Wednesday against travel to a number of countries without obtaining permission.
People wishing to travel from March 31 onwards should obtain permission prior to traveling to Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, DR Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus and any other country where the coronavirus pandemic is not under control or that has a variant of the virus spreading through it.
The statement said the decision had been taken in light of the lack of stability in specific countries, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the detection of a new variant of the virus.
The ministry called on citizens currently in any of the specified countries and those who will travel there at a later date to register at the Kingdom’s embassy.
The ministry added that citizens travelling to other countries should be careful and should not travel to unstable areas or areas where the spread of COVID-19 is rife.
Saudi Arabia warns against travel to countries where COVID-19 ‘not under control’
