Saudi Arabia warns against travel to countries where COVID-19 ‘not under control’
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry warned citizens against travel to a number of countries without obtaining permission. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia warns against travel to countries where COVID-19 ‘not under control’
  • Decision made in light of instability in specific countries and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
  • Citizens travelling to “permitted” countries should be careful and take necessary precautions
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry warned citizens on Wednesday against travel to a number of countries without obtaining permission.
People wishing to travel from March 31 onwards should obtain permission prior to traveling to Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, DR Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus and any other country where the coronavirus pandemic is not under control or that has a variant of the virus spreading through it.
The statement said the decision had been taken in light of the lack of stability in specific countries, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the detection of a new variant of the virus.
The ministry called on citizens currently in any of the specified countries and those who will travel there at a later date to register at the Kingdom’s embassy.
The ministry added that citizens travelling to other countries should be careful and should not travel to unstable areas or areas where the spread of COVID-19 is rife.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

From Kufa to Makkah: Reliving the Zubaida Trail

From Kufa to Makkah: Reliving the Zubaida Trail
Updated 51 min 17 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

From Kufa to Makkah: Reliving the Zubaida Trail
  • The trail was named after Zubaydah bin Jafar, wife of Caliph Harun Al-Rashid
  • Ten days ago, more than 100 men and women took the initiative of reviving the Zubaida Trail, participating in a camel convoy along the historical path
Updated 51 min 17 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Darb Zubaida, or the Zubaida Trail, is one of the most important humanitarian and social projects of Islamic civilization. It stretches from Kufa, in Iraq, to Makkah, covering 420 kilometers inside the Kingdom alone, and was once known as a route for pilgrims and traders.
The trail was named after Zubaydah bin Jafar, wife of Caliph Harun Al-Rashid, who contributed to its construction and revival for convoys and passersby.
Ten days ago, more than 100 men and women took the initiative of reviving the Zubaida Trail, participating in a camel convoy along the historical path.
Turki Al-Muhaifer, one of the initiators, said that the project seeks to revive the heritage of the trail by charting it as it would have been in Zubaydah’s era.
“The road has an important historical dimension, which tells of a rich culture lived by our ancestors,” he told Arab News.
Al-Muhaifer explained that the road is valued for its vital role in connecting Iraq and Saudi Arabia and allowing pilgrims a passageway to Makkah to perform Umrah.
He noted that participants in the initiative started on Jan. 4 and will continue until Jan. 19, after traveling the 420 kilometers.
“We passed through several historical stops and through monuments that are still standing, despite the great passage of time,” he said.
Each day, the team wakes up early before the morning prayer. Following prayer, they have breakfast, get ready and then start off on the journey, stopping every 10 kilometers to rest. This continues until they stop for the night to sleep and repeat the process the next morning.
Thirteen nationalities were supposed to be represented in the convoy. Due to the exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic, however, that number was limited.
So far, the group has completed half the distance, traversing a variety of terrains, including rocky territory and sand.
“The project provides good lessons for youth and history lovers,” Al-Muhaifer said.
Fureih Al-Shamri, another member of the team, said that the main goal of the initiative is not so much to explore the Zubaida Trail as it is to shed light on this civilizational achievement, give the deserved historical and civilizational recognition to the place and encourage walking.
Al-Shamri said the unique experience was sure to delight lovers of history, archaeology, photography and the environment.
“Our goal is to allow them to practice their hobby and protect this historical heritage,” he said.
Another of the initiative’s goals is to show the world the Islamic civilization’s strong identity.
“This trail shows only a small part of the Islamic civilization and its wonderful legacy,” he said. “We are not only cameleers or shepherds, as we are portrayed in some Western media, but we are people with a rich and enduring legacy.
We had a civilization before petrol, and the Zubaida Trail is a testament to this. This road passes through stations, each containing wells and ponds. There were small markets, some of which were buried hundreds of years later, while others still exist.”
Sarah Al-Modaymagh, a businesswoman participating in the initiative, said that this is one of the most important experiences of her life. She described being part of a motivated group and traveling the Zubaida Trail as an enriching experience, encouraging physical fitness and promoting the study of culture and history.
“This initiative tells the story of a great lady who dedicated her life and effort to humanitarian and cultural work and managed to create a trail from Kufa to Makkah, despite the circumstances and hardships, in order to secure trade and Hajj routes,” she said.
She described the Zubaida Trail as a piece of “forgotten heritage” with an untold story and praised the initiative for bringing attention to it.
“It renews hope and sheds light on the story of a woman whose actions and foresightedness will last forever,” she said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Darb Zubaidah

