Saudi International 2021 invites regional talent to take part in prestigious golf event
Saud Al-Sharif, playing with Open Champion Shane Lowry, ahead of 2020 Saudi International, secured his invite as the leading amateur golfer in Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo)
Saud Al-Sharif, with Open Champion Shane Lowry, ahead of 2020 Saudi International, secured his invite as the leading amateur golfer in Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo)
Saud Al-Sharif, with Open Champion Shane Lowry, ahead of 2020 Saudi International, secured his invite as the leading amateur golfer in Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo)
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

  • Othman Almulla, Saud Al-Sharif to represent Saudi Arabia; Jordan’s Shergo Kurdi among international rising stars invited
  • One of golf’s most talked-about prospects, America’s Akshay Bhatia, who turns 19 at the end of January, will also be in the lineup alongside his hero, Phil Mickelson
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Golf Saudi announced the professional and amateur invitations on Wednesday for the Saudi International, powered by Softbank Investment Advisers, to take place Feb. 4-7 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Invitees will get the chance to compete alongside a world-class field including world No. 1 and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau as well as leading Europeans Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and defending champion Graeme McDowell.

Saudi Arabia’s Othman Almulla made history in 2019 when he became the first golfer from the Kingdom to turn professional and compete internationally and is receiving his third invitation from Golf Saudi to compete in one of the European Tour’s leading events. Saud Al-Sharif will be the second Saudi player in the field, securing his invite as the leading amateur golfer in Saudi Arabia, having impressed on the 2020 MENA Tour, where he shot the lowest round of the day on the fourth event of the 2020 season. He also finished second in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Championship in Oman at the start of the year.

Al-Sharif said: “We are very fortunate to have such a high-profile event in our country, and I feel very honored to be representing Saudi Arabia in a field of such high-quality global golfers. This will be my third time playing, and each year I gain such invaluable insight into what it takes to be a top golfer. I hope that all the work I have been putting into my game since last year pays off and I can make everyone proud by becoming the first player from the Kingdom to make the cut.”

One of golf’s most talked-about rising stars, America’s Akshay Bhatia, who turns 19 at the end of January, will also be in the lineup alongside his hero, Phil Mickelson. Formerly the US’s top-ranked junior, Bhatia turned professional after becoming the first high-school student to compete on the US Walker Cup team in 2019 and is already well-known for his impressive ball-striking and 125-mile-an-hour swing speed.

England’s Harry Hall, who also made his professional debut following the 2019 Walker Cup, has just completed his first year as a professional, having concentrated largely on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, where he impressed with three top-ten finishes. As he looks to gain his full status on the European Tour, this will offer a wonderful opportunity.

Joining their fellow countryman and defending Open champion Shane Lowry, and boosting the Irish representation in the field, are Paul Dunne and Cormac Sharvin. Dunne is a European Tour winner while Sharvin secured his European Tour card through finishing the 2019 Challenge Tour season in 11th position on the Road to Mallorca Rankings following eight top-ten and six top-five finishes.

The final professional invitation goes to Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, the most exciting talent to join the professional ranks in 2020. A former No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Kanaya only turned professional in October and immediately underlined his potential by winning the Dunlop Phoenix Masters on the Japan Golf Tour in only his fourth start as a professional.

Kanaya commented: “I am very thankful to the Saudi Golf Federation for extending me this invitation. It will be a very important experience to play alongside so many of the best players in the world and a huge opportunity for me. One of my goals this year is to earn my European Tour card, so I will be hoping for a strong showing on my first visit to Saudi Arabia.”

Golf Saudi continues to showcase the stars of tomorrow with two more amateur invitations: one for Jordan’s Shergo Kurdi and the other for Spain’s Eduard Rousaud Sabate. Kurdi, a 17-year-old amateur, became the first player from the GCC and the Middle East to earn Official World Golf Ranking points with his runner-up finish on the MENA Tour at the Journey to Jordan tournament held at the Ayla Golf Club in Aqaba. Sabate currently sits at a career-high No. 4 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, having won twice in 2020, joining his fellow countrymen Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Sergio Garcia.

With a lineup that looks set to ensure that the Saudi International will be one of the strongest events on the 2021 European Tour schedule, Golf Saudi is looking to build on the momentum resulting from hosting two extremely successful weeks of Ladies European Tour events last November as interest and participation in golf continues to grow in the Kingdom.

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “We are very excited to announce these invitations for the upcoming Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers. The inclusion of these players will inspire the next generation to follow in their footsteps and support our goal to grow the game of golf in the Kingdom.

“As we embark on the third edition of our tournament, it feels right that we are also supporting so many young international players who look set to be the stars of tomorrow. We hope their experience [in] Saudi Arabia will be their first of many visits and they will be part of our journey [toward developing] a vibrant and sustainable golfing nation.”

Topics: the Saudi International Othman Almulla Saud Al-Sharif Akshay Bhatia

Tributes paid as Saudi horse racing owner Prince Khalid dies aged 83

Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Saud passed away peacefully on January 12. (Juddmonte Farms)
Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Saud passed away peacefully on January 12. (Juddmonte Farms)
Updated 13 January 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Tributes paid as Saudi horse racing owner Prince Khalid dies aged 83

Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Saud passed away peacefully on January 12. (Juddmonte Farms)
  • His passing was announced “with great sadness” by his Newmarket-based operation Juddmonte Farms
Updated 13 January 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: The world of horse racing has paid tribute to Saudi owner Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Saud, who died on Tuesday aged 83. 

As owner of the hugely accomplished Juddmonte Farms breeding operation, he became one of the most prolific owner-breeders the sport has ever known — able to count legendary horses such as Frankel, Enable and Dancing Brave among his long list of successes.

His passing was announced “with great sadness” by his Newmarket-based operation, with CEO Douglas Erskine Crum saying: “The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man whose horses spoke for him. He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time.”

Crum added: “His contribution to the development of the thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects.”

While not the first owner from the Middle East, Prince Khalid quickly became the region’s first significant winner and one of its best-known when early in his career he landed his first Classic victory in the 1980 running of the 2000 Guineas on Known Fact.

From that point, with more than 100 Group 1 winners and dozens more Classics wins under his belt, Prince Khalid and Juddmonte became arguably one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest sporting success stories, his famous green-white-pink silks becoming synonymous with some of the most historic moments in horse racing.

In the ensuing years, his operation expanded to Ireland and Kentucky in the US, and continued to produce winning thoroughbreds for the next three decades — a consistent success described by Simon Mockridge, his UK stud director, as “probably one of the jewels of Saudi Arabian history.”

Arab News spoke to Mockridge when visiting Juddmonte’s Suffolk headquarters Banstead Manor last year, and he was full of praise for the prince’s efforts.

“I think globally, if you look at the impact he has had in the 40 years he has been in operation, he has managed to win every English Classic and every French Classic,” Mockridge said.

“And to top it all off, he has had in excess of 500 stakes (the most prestigious and valuable races contested by the best horses) winners. So you have to look at him and say that for a medium-sized breeding operation, he has certainly taken the racing and breeding operations to a very high level.”

READ MORE: Jewel in Kingdom’s sporting crown Juddmonte Farms eyeing Saudi Cup glory

If Prince Khalid’s own attention to detail was a cornerstone of his success, it was matched by his connection with, and his loyalty to, the trainers he paired with.

He worked with several of the greats throughout his career, most notably the late Sir Henry Cecil, with whom he won the 2011 running of the 2000 Guineas on Frankel and with whom he shared a great friendship.

Speaking ahead of yet another Frankel victory at Royal Ascot in 2012, Sir Henry waxed lyrical about the standard of horse Prince Khalid was able to produce, saying: “His horses, a lot of them are just taking a bit of time, but they’re worth waiting for.”

John Gosden, who has also had a string of successes training Juddmonte horses, said: “Prince Khalid first enjoyed going racing in the 1950s as a young man in Paris. This sparked his bold and thorough plan to establish a breeding operation in the late 1970s, an illustration of his brilliant mind.”

Gosden added: “In the period of 20 years, he established himself as both a European and American champion breeder. His charming and humorous manner was coupled with a great strategic approach, both in business and in his horse racing and breeding operation.

“He was a very private and patrician gentleman and a very strong family man, for whom it has been a great honor and privilege to train for 38 years.”

Like fellow members of royal families, such as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum — who offered condolences to the Al-Saud family on Tuesday — and other prolific owners, racing was a passion for Prince Khalid.

That passion for the sport, for its animals and for the people involved was something that shone through whenever the prince spoke about racing.

And while his victories are forever recorded in the history books and etched in the collective memory of racing fans everywhere, it will be that passion, and his loyalty to those who worked closely with him, that will be most remembered with his passing.

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Juddmonte Farms

