Aramco investment arm trebles loans to SMEs
In this file photo, a man walks past a compound for Saudi Aramco in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Updated 13 January 2021
  • In terms of venture capital funding, Wa’ed deployed SR43 million to SMEs, up 34 percent year-on-year
DUBAI: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, trebled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom last year as part of its bid to support Saudi entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to SMEs, up from four in 2019, with the value surging to SR31 million ($8.27 million), up from SR10 million in 2019.

In terms of venture capital funding, Wa’ed deployed SR43 million to SMEs, up 34 percent year-on-year.

Established in 2011, Wa’ed has deployed more than SR375 million to Saudi SMEs as part of Aramco’s contribution to the Vision 2030 goal of diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from hydrocarbons.

“I am grateful for the confidence and support we receive from Aramco and the Kingdom, which enables Wa’ed to fulfil its unique pioneering role as an advocate for innovative new businesses that localize technologies and services which are needed in Saudi Arabia and can help improve quality of life,” said Wassim Basrawi, Wa’ed’s managing director.

“In a very challenging year, I am proud of the Wa’ed family, which includes my team and our resilient entrepreneurs, for rising to the challenges and keeping us on track to deliver an even greater impact in 2021.”

Following the onset of COVID-19, Wa’ed adopted a virtual training model for its entrepreneurs, attracting 60 new mentors to its online training platform.

In December, Wa’ed signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate with OQAL, the largest network of angel investors in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, with the goal of creating a new pipeline of potential deals.

Looking to 2021, Wa’ed’s latest initiative is its new Venture Builder, which is described as a breeding ground for promising Saudi startups, providing entrepreneurs and SMEs with back-office services such as marketing, new business development and networking.

Topics: Saudi Aramco small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

  • Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan noted that the project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025
DUBAI: The Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan has said that a new hydrogen project partnership with NEOM and Air Products will lead to Saudi Arabia being at the forefront of green energy production and exports.

In an interview with Asharq News, Abunayyan said “NEOM city enjoys a strategic location for renewable energy, especially with wind and solar energy, which will enable the joint venture to convert renewable energy into green hydrogen with new technology for the first time.”

He added that the new technology “will be utilized in the supply chains of the NEOM project, and will be the beginning of the Kingdom’s green energy leadership in the world.”

The chairman noted that the project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025. “This project does not only benefit NEOM but the whole world, as its green energy products will be exported everywhere.”

In July 2020, Air Products, in conjunction with ACWA Power and NEOM, announced the signing of an agreement for a $6 billion world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy. The planning and design phases are currently underway to start construction in the industrial zone.

This joint venture is the first step for the NEOM region to become a key player in the global hydrogen market. The business is expected to build an environmentally-friendly hydrogen production facility to provide sustainable solutions for the global transport sector and to meet the challenges of climate change.

The project, which will be equally owned by the three partners, will export hydrogen to the world market for use as a biofuel that feeds transportation systems.

It will produce 650 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen and 1.2 million tons of green ammonia per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 3 million tons per year.
 

Topics: NEOM ACWA Power

