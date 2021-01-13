EgyptAir set to fly back to Qatar

You are here

EgyptAir planes are seen on the tarmac, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
  • The Egyptian Ministry of Aviation said that the first Qatari flights will arrive at Borg El Arab Airport next Thursday
CAIRO: EgyptAir plans to operate a daily flight to the Qatari capital, Doha, after airspace was reopened between the two countries following the AlUla agreement that was concluded in Saudi Arabia last week.

The Chairman of EgyptAir Holding Company Rushdi Zakaria said that EgyptAir might add another daily flight to Qatar in the event of increased demand.

He said that the date for the operation of the flights will be announced once the necessary permits are completed between aviation authorities in the two countries.

He added that the flight schedule has been prepared, uploaded to operating systems, and is being marketed by EgyptAir.

Following the AlUla agreement, the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation decided to resume flights with Qatar, reopen its airspace to Qatari airlines. 

The decision to close airspace had lasted nearly three and a half years.

Flights between Qatar and Saudi Arabia were resumed on Monday after the recent reconciliation between the Gulf parties. The UAE and Bahrain also announced the opening of their airspace to Qatari aviation.

The Egyptian Ministry of Aviation said that the first Qatari flights will arrive at Borg El Arab Airport next Thursday.

Sources confirmed that the airspace reopening is the first step in the path of restoring relations between the two nations.

A meeting is expected in the coming weeks between Qatari and Egyptian diplomatic and security officials. 

Qatar will resume several economic projects in Cairo — after it obtained approvals for their completion — including the Deyaar company being given approval by the New Urban Communities Authority to complete the CityGate project.

Topics: EgyptAir Qatar-Egypt

ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production

ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production
  • Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan noted that the project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025
DUBAI: The Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan has said that a new hydrogen project partnership with NEOM and Air Products will lead to Saudi Arabia being at the forefront of green energy production and exports.

In an interview with Asharq News, Abunayyan said “NEOM city enjoys a strategic location for renewable energy, especially with wind and solar energy, which will enable the joint venture to convert renewable energy into green hydrogen with new technology for the first time.”

He added that the new technology “will be utilized in the supply chains of the NEOM project, and will be the beginning of the Kingdom’s green energy leadership in the world.”

The chairman noted that the project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025. “This project does not only benefit NEOM but the whole world, as its green energy products will be exported everywhere.”

In July 2020, Air Products, in conjunction with ACWA Power and NEOM, announced the signing of an agreement for a $6 billion world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy. The planning and design phases are currently underway to start construction in the industrial zone.

This joint venture is the first step for the NEOM region to become a key player in the global hydrogen market. The business is expected to build an environmentally-friendly hydrogen production facility to provide sustainable solutions for the global transport sector and to meet the challenges of climate change.

The project, which will be equally owned by the three partners, will export hydrogen to the world market for use as a biofuel that feeds transportation systems.

It will produce 650 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen and 1.2 million tons of green ammonia per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 3 million tons per year.
 

Topics: NEOM ACWA Power

