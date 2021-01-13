KSrelief delivers aid in Bangladesh, Yemen, Jordan

Saudi Arabia launches ambitious e-gaming program

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched an ambitious new business training program to help promote the Kingdom’s e-gaming sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Game Changers initiative, being led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, will offer apprenticeship training to participants, and help them to find jobs in the industry and establish startups.

The program will offer participants an academic and practical qualification, a diploma, an opportunity to create a games studio, a grant of up to SR70,000 ($18,600) at the incubator stage, or an employment opportunity in one of the leading companies in the field.