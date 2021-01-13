You are here

KSrelief delivers aid in Bangladesh, Yemen, Jordan

KSrelief distributed more than 43 tons of food baskets in one day, benefiting 9,000 people in the city of Cox’s Bazar. (SPA/File)
Updated 14 January 2021
DHAKA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to implement a project to secure and distribute food baskets to Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh.
KSrelief distributed more than 43 tons of food baskets in one day, benefiting 9,000 people in the city of Cox’s Bazar.
KSrelief also distributed 5,049 cartons of dates in Yemen’s Marib, Hodeidah and Taiz governorates, helping thousands of families.
In Jordan, the center continued to distribute winter clothes to needy families of Palestinian and Syrian refugees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi gaming

