Jordan’s new government wins vote of confidence

AMMAN: The Jordanian government of Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh on Wednesday won a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives, the country’s lower house, with the support of 88 of 130 MPs. Thirty-eight voted against the government, one abstained and three were absent.

The vote was held after Al-Khasawneh delivered a response to MPs comments about his government’s policy statement, in which he pledged to forge a genuine partnership and coordinate with the legislature. The comments were presented by 121 MPs during four days of marathon morning and afternoon sessions.

In an address to house ahead of the vote, the PM revealed that schools will reopen at the start of the second semester, in accordance with a plan designed to ensure public health. Jordan’s King Abdullah had directed the government to reopen schools and other sectors in a systematic manner that safeguards protects health and the nation’s economy.

Al-Khasawneh, who was chosen by the king to form a new government in October last year, also pledged that there would be no new taxes and no borrowing this year. Improving the economy and creating job opportunities will be a top priority for his administration, he added.

According to official estimates, the unemployment rate in Jordan reached 23.9 percent in the third quarter of last year, up by 4.8 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

Jordan’s 19th parliamentary election was held in November, 2020 under strict safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.