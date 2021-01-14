You are here

Dubai partner ‘very happy’ with Trump, keen to work on more projects

Dubai developer DAMAC owns the Middle East’s only Trump-branded golf course. (AFP file photo)
Updated 14 January 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Donald Trump’s business partner in Dubai on Wednesday said he was interested in expanding their commercial relationship despite the storming of the US Capitol last week.

Trump has faced stinging criticism after encouraging supporters on Jan. 6 to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. That led to a violent invasion during which five people died.

“Our relationship with the Trump Organization, and especially with (Trump’s son and Trump Organization executive) Eric Trump and his team, is fabulous and we have no intention to cancel or to change that relation,” DAMAC Properties Chairman Hussain Sajwani said.

Dubai developer DAMAC owns the Middle East’s only Trump-branded golf course, the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, which opened in 2017 and is operated by the Trump Organization.

Sajwani said he was “very, very happy” with the Trump relationship and would love to work together on any golf course projects around the world.

Social media companies suspended Trump’s online accounts in the wake of the Capitol assault, while a Trump-owned golf club in the United States has been stripped of hosting a major tournament. Deutsche Bank, Trump’s biggest lender, will not do business with him in future, the New York Times reported.

“We always stay away from politics and we don’t get involved in politics and we have no view on any political issues. We are a very much commercial organization and his organization has served us well,” Sajwani said.

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor

  • PIF’s investment outlook is long-term, with foreign investments currently representing between 25 percent and 30 percent
The Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns 67 percent stake in Lucid Motors with an investment worth $1.3 billion, governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said in a statement to CNBC Arabia.
Al-Rumayyan indicated that the fund’s foreign investments have financial and other objectives to support the economy.
PIF’s investment outlook is long-term, with foreign investments currently representing between 25 percent and 30 percent, compared to 2 percent in 2016, he added.
The governor said that the fund is one of the largest investors in technology, and seeks to invest in projects within the Kingdom, stressing that the government is a main supporter of its projects.
The size of PIF is currently about $400 billion, and the fund aims to reach $2 trillion in 2030, he pointed out.
Speaking about local investments, Al-Rumayyan said that the fund has excellent stakes in many companies in the Saudi market, as it owns approximately 34 percent of the volume on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
Moreover, increasing its share in ACWA Power came due to the importance of renewable energy in the agenda of the fund and the government in general.
PIF is the single and largest shareholder in NEOM, Al-Rumayyan said, clarifying that the project is not only a real estate development but rather a complete financial, technical and social system.
The project will depend on 14 different sectors, including energy, water, transport, food, manufacturing, media, entertainment and culture, in addition to technology, tourism, sports, design, construction, services in general, health services, welfare and education.
NEOM aspires to form partnerships in each of these sectors with entrepreneurs as well as local and international companies, Al-Rumayyan emphasized, noting that the project has two private funds - one for investment and the other for financing - in addition to the support it receives from PIF.
Meanwhile, the governor also added that THE LINE is the first project of NEOM, and will be funded through investment capital, financing and partnerships with local and international investors.
One of the main objectives of NEOM is to have financial sustainability over the years and good governance in line with the internal system of the project and the investment policies of PIF, Al-Rumayyan concluded.

