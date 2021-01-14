Russia reports 24,763 new COVID-19 cases, 570 deaths

You are here

Russian police officers wearing face masks walk along Red Square in front of St. Basil’s cathedral in central Moscow on January 12, 2021, amid the crisis linked with the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. Russia confirmed 22,934 new daily Covid-19 cases including 5,001 in Moscow. (AFP)
  • Authorities also confirmed 570 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 63,940
MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday reported 24,763 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,893 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,495,816, the world’s fourth largest.
Authorities also confirmed 570 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 63,940.

