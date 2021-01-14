Egypt discounts aviation fuel in effort to support tourism

You are here

Egypt revealed a new initiative to reduce the price of aviation fuel to help the tourism sector overcome the challenges created by the pandemic. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt had previously lowered aviation fuel prices last April to support the tourism and aviation sectors
  • In a statement, Al-Molla said that the initiative would be implemented starting Jan. 21 and would remain ongoing until the end of the year
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek Al-Molla revealed a new initiative to reduce the price of aviation fuel to 15 cents per gallon with the aim of helping the tourism and aviation sectors overcome the challenges created by the pandemic.
Egypt had previously lowered aviation fuel prices last April to support the tourism and aviation sectors, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a statement, Al-Molla said that the initiative would be implemented starting Jan. 21 and would remain ongoing until the end of the year.
The initiative came after a meeting between Al-Molla, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani and Minister of Civil Aviation Mohammed Manar Enaba, during which they discussed a number of issues related to supporting the tourism and aviation sectors.
Al-Anani said that the initiative would contribute to tourism to Egypt by motivating international companies to increase the number of flights to Egyptian destinations, while Enaba explained the important role of the petroleum sector in supporting aviation traffic through its initiatives and its provision of aviation fuel at all Egyptian airports.
Enaba emphasized that there was full coordination and cooperation between the three sectors of tourism, aviation and petroleum.

Saudi Arabia generates $382.9m in investment banking fees

According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020. (Shutterstock)
According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020. (Shutterstock)
Rashid Hassan

According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020. (Shutterstock)
  • Total fees across region fall 12% to $1.2bn amid pandemic slowdown
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE, generated two-thirds of the investment banking fees in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) last year, accounting for $382.9 million and $433.9 million, respectively, despite the slowdown as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020, down 12 percent year-on-year and the fourth-highest total since 2000.

Of the total, $441.2 million was generated from advisory fees related to mergers and acquisitions, an increase of 12 percent compared with 2019.

Fees generated from debt capital markets rose 10 percent year-on-year to $282.3 million.

“This represents the highest annual fees total since our records began in 2000. Meanwhile, equity capital market underwriting fees declined 61 percent to $86.9 million, marking the lowest full-year equity fees total since 2016,” Refinitiv said in its report.

Government and financial agencies contributed the most fees, amounting to $450.7 million. Both entities represented 37 percent of total fees, up from 22 percent in 2019.

Osama Ghanem Alobaidy, adviser and professor of international business law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News the figures were “a remarkable achievement” by MENA countries during tough year for the world economies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The pandemic brought the world’s economic activity to a near standstill as countries around the world imposed travel, business and work restrictions and closures to halt the spread of the virus,” he said.

“The uncertainties in the business and capital markets have already contributed to buyers delaying or cutting back on their mergers and acquisition plans, thus affecting and reducing investment banking fees of financial institutions,” he said, adding that mergers and acquisition transactions in the US, for example, fell by more than 50 percent in 2020.

HSBC bank earned the most investment banking fees in MENA during 2020, with a total of $104.8 million, an 8.6 percent share of the total fee pool.

Alobaidy said that this was not a big surprise, “taking into account HSBC’s large presence and representation in the MENA region.”

This picture taken on November 22, 2020 shows a view of ongoing construction work at the Maspero station of the Cairo Metro's third line during the visit of France's Transport Minister, while seen in the background are the Foreign Ministry headquarters (R) and the main Maspero Radio and Television Broadcasting building (L). (AFP/File Photo)

