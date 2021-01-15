You are here

  • Home
  • RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet

RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet

InSight lander. (NASA via AP)
InSight lander. (NASA via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rz48g

Updated 22 sec ago
AP

RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet

RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet
  • It was supposed to bury 16 feet (5 meters) into Mars, but only drilled down a couple of feet (about a half meter).
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA declared the Mars digger dead Thursday after failing to burrow deep into the red planet to take its temperature.
Scientists in Germany spent two years trying to get their heat probe, dubbed the mole, to drill into the Martian crust. But the 16-inch-long (40-centimeter) device that is part of NASA’s InSight lander couldn’t gain enough friction in the red dirt. It was supposed to bury 16 feet (5 meters) into Mars, but only drilled down a couple of feet (about a half meter).
Following one last unsuccessful attempt to hammer itself down over the weekend with 500 strokes, the team called it quits.
“We’ve given it everything we’ve got, but Mars and our heroic mole remain incompatible,” said the German Space Agency’s Tilman Spohn, the lead scientist for the experiment.
The effort will benefit future excavation efforts at Mars, he added in a statement. Astronauts one day may need to dig into Mars, according to NASA, in search of frozen water for drinking or making fuel, or signs of past microscopic life.
The mole’s design was based on Martian soil examined by previous spacecraft. That turned out nothing like the clumpy dirt encountered this time.
InSight’s French seismometer, meanwhile, has recorded nearly 500 Marsquakes, while the lander’s weather station is providing daily reports. On Tuesday, the high was 17 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 8 degrees Celsius) and the low was minus 56 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 49 degrees Celsius) at Mars’ Elysium Planitia, an equatorial plain.
The lander recently was granted a two-year extension for scientific work, now lasting until the end of 2022.
InSight landed on Mars in November 2018. It will be joined by NASA’s newest rover, Perseverance, which will attempt a touchdown on Feb. 18. The Curiosity rover has been roaming Mars since 2012.

Topics: InSight lander

Related

UAE’s Hope Probe expected to complete Mars orbit in February
Middle-East
UAE’s Hope Probe expected to complete Mars orbit in February
Mars Hope probe completes first major milestone on journey to red planet
Middle-East
Mars Hope probe completes first major milestone on journey to red planet

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times
  • Usman Khan performs across Peshawar in Chaplin’s trademark outfit
  • Comedian says he wants to bring smiles to a region long plagued by poverty, violence
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
ABDUR RAUF YOUSAFZAI

PESHAWAR: Usman Khan lives in an impoverished region of Pakistan that has witnessed decades of suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline militant groups.

Now, the stand-up comedian wants to make people smile. Performing across Peshawar, the provincial capital of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Khan dons Charlie Chaplin’s trademark oversized shoes, baggy pants, cane and black bowler hat.

“The sole purpose of this art is to bring a smile to the faces of people,” Khan, 30, told Arab News while roaming the streets of Peshawar. “For the past decades, Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have faced terrible times. I know I can’t perform as well as the great Charlie Chaplin, but with limited resources, I am doing my best to spread happiness.”

He laughed and added: “I have adopted Chaplin’s character and style in such a deep way that I perform even when I am sleeping. My wife has complained about this.”

Khan said he started watching Chaplin’s films from an early age and was soon able to imitate his comic walk.

Now, when he travels through Peshawar imitating the famous actor, people crowd around him to cheer, clap and ask for selfies.

“This man has been among the few sources of smiles during the toughest times,” local shopkeeper Wali Afridi said. “Khan is now a kind of star in this area; he comes to our shops and takes what he wants and performs a few comic sketches.”

Four of Khan’s friends help him with his routine. The team is now recreating many of Chaplin’s old routines on video, hoping that technology and social media will help them reach larger audiences and turn their passion for comedy into an earning profession.

“Cheerful faces and crowds around us encourage us to do more funny videos,” Khan said, posing with a local for a selfie.

“Although the legendary Chaplin died a few decades ago, his art of spreading happiness is fresh even today,” Rizwan Ahmad, a local at a Peshawar market, told Arab News. “Khan is doing a great job. Even during this time of depression and pandemic, he brings a smile to our faces and provides entertainment.”
 

Topics: Pakistan

Latest updates

RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet
RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet
Gaza man with disabilities conquers karate
Gaza man with disabilities conquers karate
UN chief Guterres tries again to appoint a Libya mediator
UN chief Guterres tries again to appoint a Libya mediator
Tunisia marks revolution’s 10th anniversary in lockdown
Tunisia marks revolution’s 10th anniversary in lockdown
Saudi Arabia hosts ‘Women in Industry 2020“ conference
Saudi Arabia hosts ‘Women in Industry 2020“ conference

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.