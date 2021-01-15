You are here

UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began had reached 242,969, while the death toll rose to 726. (File/Reuters)
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began had reached 242,969, while the death toll rose to 726. (File/Reuters)
Updated 15 January 2021
  • UAE says 2,671 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  • Kuwait records 560 cases, Oman reports 178 cases and 1 death
DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, a record daily high for the third consecutive day, and three deaths related to the virus.
Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 242,969, while the death toll rose to 726.
Some 2,671 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 215,820.
MoHAP released a video informing the public who has priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, the procedures to get the vaccine, and the possible symptoms after vaccination.

During daily inspection tours, Dubai Economy issued fines to eight shops and a warning to another for failing to adhere to anti-COVID-19 measures.
Dubai Municipality closed two shisha cafes for not adhering to the precautionary measures and issued warnings to 37 establishments, while Dubai Tourism closed down one venue and issued three fines and one warning to other non-compliant venues.

The citizens affairs bureau in Ajman launched a campaign to provide vaccinations to the elderly and those with chronic illnesses in their homes.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al-Nuaimi, the bureau’s director-general, said the service would be provided by mobile medical teams.
The emirate of Sharjah has turned its Expo Center into a vaccination center “as a part of the (health) ministry’s strategy to increase the capacity and add new facilities to the vaccination campaign,” the ministry said.

The health and education ministries said they also set up vaccination centers on campuses and a teacher training institute for two days in Ajman and Fujairah where they vaccinated nearly 3,000 students, teachers and staff.


Meanwhile, a 97 year-old Emirati citizen received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Abu Dhabi.
Nakhira Obaid Saeed Al-Dhaheri decided to take the vaccination like the rest of his family, who encouraged him to do so in support of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi government, his son said.
“From my experience with my father, I want to encourage all members of society, especially senior citizens and residents, to take the COVID-19 vaccination to protect them, and to take information from the official authorities and not to heed to rumors,” he told WAM news agency.
Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 560 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 156,434. The death toll remained 946 after no coronavirus-related deaths was reported in the previous 24 hours.

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 178 new cases and one death, bringing the totals to 131,264 and 1,509, respectively.

In Bahrain, no deaths was reported, keeping the death toll to 356, while 341 new infected cases were confirmed.

EDINBURGH: Five judges at Scotland’s highest court of criminal appeal are on Friday expected to rule on a posthumous challenge by the family of the only man convicted of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.
The family of Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet Al-Megrahi, a former Libyan intelligence officer, have battled for years to bring the case and clear his name.
Should they do so, the judgment could have wide-ranging diplomatic and political ramifications, and put Scottish justice in the dock.
In November last year, judges at the High Court of Justiciary in Edinburgh heard three days of arguments from the Megrahi family’s lawyers that his conviction was unsafe.
Megrahi was jailed in 2001 and sentenced to 27 years in prison for the mass murder of 270 people in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which blew up over the Scottish town on December 21, 1988.
A total of 259 passengers and crew, and 11 others on the ground were killed in what remains Britain’s worst terrorist atrocity.
The Libyan regime of former dictator Muammar Qaddafi officially acknowledged responsibility in 2003, and paid $2.7 billion in compensation to families of the victims.
But doubts have swirled for decades about Megrahi’s conviction, including from families of some of the victims.
Megrahi was released from a Scottish prison in 2009 on compassionate grounds after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.
He returned to Tripoli a hero and died in 2012, still protesting his innocence.
In March last year, a Scottish independent criminal cases review body said a miscarriage of justice may have occurred on the grounds of “unreasonable verdict” and non-disclosure of evidence to the defense.
Central to his family’s case was the testimony of Tony Gauci, a Maltese shopkeeper, who identified Megrahi as the man who bought clothes found in the suitcase that contained the bomb.
Lawyers argued Gauci’s eye-witness evidence should have been discounted and was “highly prejudicial” because he had earlier seen a photograph of Megrahi as a suspect in a newspaper.
They submitted Gauci was motivated by reward money, that there was no proof Megrahi bought the clothing, and that dates of his supposed visit to Malta did not fit the timeline.
The suitcase was loaded onto a plane from Malta to Germany, then transferred to the ill-fated flight that left London Heathrow bound for New York.
The government’s case was that Megrahi used a false passport to travel to the Mediterranean island, and that Gauci did not receive any remuneration.
Crown lawyers said the three judges who tried and convicted Megrahi were entitled to infer he was involved, and the fake document was part of a “significant chapter of evidence” supporting his involvement.
The family’s legal team has pushed the British authorities to declassify documents that are said to allege that Iran used a Syria-based Palestinian proxy to build the bomb that downed the Boeing 747.
The documents are thought to allege a Jordanian intelligence agent within the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) built the bomb.
The PFLP-GC has been designated a terrorist group by several countries, including Britain and the United States.
On the 32nd anniversary of the Lockerbie bombing in December, the US Justice Department announced a new indictment against another former member of Qaddafi’s intelligence services.
It alleges that Abu Agila Mohammad Masud assembled and programmed the bomb.
The investigation was relaunched in 2016 when Washington learned of Masud’s arrest after Qaddafi’s ouster and death in 2011, and his reported confession of involvement to the new Libyan regime in 2012.
Investigators also relied on Masud’s travel records, including a flight from the Libyan capital Tripoli to Malta.
Masud is currently being held in Libya for his alleged involvement in a 1986 attack on a Berlin nightclub that killed two US soldiers and a Turkish citizen.
Tripoli in 2004 also agreed to compensate the families of the victims of that attack.

