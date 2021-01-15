UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, a record daily high for the third consecutive day, and three deaths related to the virus.

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 242,969, while the death toll rose to 726.

Some 2,671 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 215,820.

MoHAP released a video informing the public who has priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, the procedures to get the vaccine, and the possible symptoms after vaccination.

Who has the priority to receive Covid-19 vaccination? What are the procedures to get the vaccine? What are the possible symptoms after vaccination? Watch the full video to answer your inquiries..#TogetherWeRecover#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/HoHY8BxUlQ — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 14, 2021

During daily inspection tours, Dubai Economy issued fines to eight shops and a warning to another for failing to adhere to anti-COVID-19 measures.

Dubai Municipality closed two shisha cafes for not adhering to the precautionary measures and issued warnings to 37 establishments, while Dubai Tourism closed down one venue and issued three fines and one warning to other non-compliant venues.

.@Dubai_DED are conducting daily inspections to ensure businesses and establishments continue to adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures, after carrying out more than 140,000 inspections in the past year. pic.twitter.com/lwz0PjEBjX — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 13, 2021

The citizens affairs bureau in Ajman launched a campaign to provide vaccinations to the elderly and those with chronic illnesses in their homes.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al-Nuaimi, the bureau’s director-general, said the service would be provided by mobile medical teams.

The emirate of Sharjah has turned its Expo Center into a vaccination center “as a part of the (health) ministry’s strategy to increase the capacity and add new facilities to the vaccination campaign,” the ministry said.

After reaching 1 million doses of vaccination in the country, Expo Center Sharjah begins receiving the increasing numbers of society members to obtain Covid-19 vaccine as a part of the Ministry's strategy to increase the capacity & add new facilities to the vaccination campaign. — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 13, 2021

The health and education ministries said they also set up vaccination centers on campuses and a teacher training institute for two days in Ajman and Fujairah where they vaccinated nearly 3,000 students, teachers and staff.

نتقدم إلى طالبات كلية فاطمة للعلوم الصحية(فرع عجمان)بخالص الشكر والتقدير والعرفان على ما بذلنه من جهود مخلصة في تقديم الدعم اللازم لحملة تطعيم الكوادر التعليمية والتربوية في معهد تدريب المعلمين في عجمان..بصماتهن كانت عاملا مهما في تحقيق نجاح لافت وتحقيق الحملة أهدافها المنشودة pic.twitter.com/ThRu3WE5ld — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) January 14, 2021



Meanwhile, a 97 year-old Emirati citizen received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Abu Dhabi.

Nakhira Obaid Saeed Al-Dhaheri decided to take the vaccination like the rest of his family, who encouraged him to do so in support of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi government, his son said.

“From my experience with my father, I want to encourage all members of society, especially senior citizens and residents, to take the COVID-19 vaccination to protect them, and to take information from the official authorities and not to heed to rumors,” he told WAM news agency.

Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 560 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 156,434. The death toll remained 946 after no coronavirus-related deaths was reported in the previous 24 hours.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 560 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 252 حالة شفاء، ولم تسجل أي حالة وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 156,434 حالة pic.twitter.com/6Y76CsGvr5 — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) January 14, 2021

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 178 new cases and one death, bringing the totals to 131,264 and 1,509, respectively.

In Bahrain, no deaths was reported, keeping the death toll to 356, while 341 new infected cases were confirmed.