You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi culinary arts officials to launch farmers’ market initiative

Saudi culinary arts officials to launch farmers’ market initiative

Saudi culinary arts officials to launch farmers’ market initiative
Short Url

https://arab.news/wscuk

Updated 15 January 2021
SPA

Saudi culinary arts officials to launch farmers’ market initiative

Saudi culinary arts officials to launch farmers’ market initiative
  • The event aims to preserve and promote food culture in the local community
Updated 15 January 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is to pilot a farmers’ market event in Diriyah to coincide with a UN-inspired initiative to raise awareness about the important role of fruit and vegetables in human nutrition, food security, and health.
The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture are supporting the locally run market on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ras Al-Naama Farm.
The event, being held in conjunction with the UN’s International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021 launched on Thursday by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aims to preserve and promote food culture in the local community.
The commission has launched the pilot phase of the farmers’ market in cooperation with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority with a view to expanding the program to other regions of the Kingdom.
A ceremony to mark the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables was attended by the Saudi minister of environment, water, and agriculture, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli, the CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey, and the director general of the FAO in the Kingdom, Dr. Abu Bakr Mohammed.
As well as being an awareness campaign, the UN event also aims to shed light on the important role of fruit and vegetables in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

HIGHLIGHT

The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture are supporting the locally run market on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ras Al-Naama Farm.

Statistics show that the average consumption of fruit and vegetables in the Kingdom reached 77 kg and 62 kg, respectively, annually. The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture aims to up each person’s yearly share of fruits to 90 kg and 100 kg for vegetables, the equivalent of approximately 250 grams per day.
“The campaign also aims to reduce loss and waste in fruits and vegetables, bring attention to the agricultural crops produced by the Kingdom’s farms, and highlight the ministry’s efforts in developing the agricultural sector in the country and its endeavor to reach self-sufficiency and enhance food security,” the ministry said in a statement.
“This is in addition to contributing to supporting farmers, enhancing their income, and generating job opportunities for youth.”
The ministry pointed out that the campaign targeted all members of society, including farmers, importers, exporters, consumers, researchers, and scientists.
Activities will include regional workshops and events held in Saudi cities and governorates in cooperation with government and private sector agencies.
Saudi Arabia has achieved a high rate of self-sufficiency and sustainability in agricultural production. This has had a positive impact during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, thanks to the ministry’s strategic planning, the employment of the latest agricultural technology, and the application of best agricultural practices.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi chef puts Kingdom’s delicacies top of the menu
Lifestyle
Saudi chef puts Kingdom’s delicacies top of the menu
Saudi Arabia culinary authority serves up new strategy 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia culinary authority serves up new strategy 

Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers

Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
Updated 15 January 2021
Muhammed Al-Sulami

Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers

Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
  • More than 100 women working on key projects with advanced military equipment and electronic solutions
Updated 15 January 2021
Muhammed Al-Sulami

RIYADH: A group of over 100 Saudi women have overcome gender barriers and contributed to the technological transformation of the Kingdom through their management of the Advanced Electronic Company’s (AEC) military factory.

The team has gained expertise in manufacturing roles that support areas of national importance such as digital transformation, energy efficiency and the localization of military industries.

They work on many key projects with advanced military equipment and electronic solutions such as assembling electronic components, operating complex machinery essential to the manufacturing process, producing and testing advanced systems such as laser optics, advanced screens, and optoelectronic devices.

After being trained in military standards, the women also oversee the development of technical presentations and cost analysis, as well as managing plant performance to adhere to the AEC’s stringent quality control procedures.

“As part of my role, I am responsible for supporting many of the manufacturing activities in the factory,” Shaza Khamis, a manufacturing engineer, told Arab News. “By applying time-study and work-measurement methods, I was able to implement efficient waste-free manufacturing techniques.”

Her colleague Lana Owaidah, a manufacturing engineer, told Arab News that the women share a wonderful team spirit and feel that they contribute something important to the country.

“I participate in setting up and operating the machines and processes, as well as adjusting the design of manufacturing tools and fixtures on the production line,” she said.

She added that everyone on the team is proud of their work and strives to provide their best efforts to the company and the Kingdom.

Ghadir Bin Jamaan, a production officer, said the factory’s success can be attributed to the employees’ desire to work according to the highest international standards.

“My role is to supervise the control of production cells and ensure that the team has the skills necessary to perform each task accurately according to the designs and technical specifications provided,” she told Arab News.

She said that she notices a strong sense of shared responsibility among the team. “Each team member has unique skills to add to the production line, and it is great to see everyone working together to achieve impressive results.”

Reem Malak, the configuration management specialist at the factory, said that they are proud to show the world that Saudi female engineers can contribute to manufacturing and production processes alongside their male colleagues.

“I am grateful to the AEC for all the support and training that I have received, as well as the opportunity that I have had to do this important work and contribute to a more energy-efficient future for the country and its people,” she added.

Topics: Advanced Electronic Company’s (AEC) Saudi women empowerment Vision 2030

Related

More Saudi women seeking to specialize in cybersecurity, say experts
Saudi Arabia
More Saudi women seeking to specialize in cybersecurity, say experts
Special How Saudi women are becoming equal partners in progress photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi women are becoming equal partners in progress

Latest updates

Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister
Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister
Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade
Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown
Scottish judges to rule on posthumous Lockerbie appeal
Scottish judges to rule on posthumous Lockerbie appeal
Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half
Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.