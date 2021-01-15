16,000 training courses offered by Doroob platform, says Saudi Human Resources Development Fund

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), represented by the Saudi e-training platform Doroob, is offering Saudi youth and job seekers training courses in various fields and disciplines so as to help them keep up with the needs of the labor market.
The six-month program, which provides more than 16,000 training sessions covering several fields, may be accessed through the following link: https://doroob.sa/ar/doroob-in/.
The courses include 14 areas of study, including: Business management, programming, design, data analysis, cloud computing, accounting and finance, human resources, leadership and management, project management, marketing, and performance development.
By the end of each session, trainees receive a certification of completion from LinkedIn Learning.
The program is carried out in partnership and cooperation with the best-known international platforms for online training. It aims to cultivate the skills of private-sector employees and increase job seekers’ chances of finding employment.
