Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani fights for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester United in Burnley, England, on Jan. 12, 2021. Manchester won the match 1-0. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)
Updated 15 January 2021
AFP

  • Man U holds a three-point cushion over second placed Liverpool after Tuesday’s success at Burnley
LONDON: Manchester United’s bid to win the Premier League for the first time in eight years will face a major test when the leaders face champions Liverpool on Sunday.
With points certain to be dropped by one of the title contenders at Anfield this weekend, third placed Manchester City can climb back into the race.
Slumping Chelsea have been forced to put their own title ambitions on hold after a woeful run that must be arrested soon to take the pressure off boss Frank Lampard.
After unexpectedly gate-crashing the title race with nine wins during an 11-match unbeaten run, Manchester United head to Anfield knowing they have a golden opportunity to open up a potentially priceless six-point lead over Jurgen Klopp’s men.
For the first time since Alex Ferguson’s title-winning farewell season in 2012-13, United are top of the table at this stage of the campaign.
They hold a three-point cushion over second placed Liverpool after Tuesday’s success at Burnley — a far cry from the 30-point gap the Reds had opened up over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side when they last met in January 2020.
Having made their worst home league start to a season in 48 years, United were in turmoil when they suffered a shock Champions League group stage exit.
But Solskjaer, who appeared in danger of the sack, deserves credit for dragging United back into contention and a first win against Liverpool since 2018 would be the perfect way to show their challenge is more than a flash in the pan.
United have won seven league games on their travels this term, while Liverpool — ravaged by defensive injuries and suddenly short of goals — have gone three league matches without a victory.
“They’re champions by right and we’re looking forward to it and it’s a great test of where we’re at against a good team,” Solskjaer said.
Hampered by Sergio Aguero’s prolonged absence with a variety of injuries and forced to deal with a debilitating coronavirus outbreak among his squad, Pep Guardiola has somehow steered Manchester City back into the title race.
City’s 1-0 win against Brighton on Wednesday extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions and left them just four points behind United with a game in hand.
With City hosting Crystal Palace on Sunday before taking on Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United and Burnley in their next league games, the time is now for Guardiola’s men to take their move.
City’s lack of goals this season — they have scored fewer than any other team in the top nine — could have been fatal to their title hopes, but Guardiola’s oft-maligned defense has come to the rescue.
Fortified by the arrival of Ruben Dias from Benfica and John Stones’ recent revival, City are much improved from the back four that was routinely criticized last season and now boast the league’s best defensive record.
Touted as genuine title contenders after a £200 million ($273 million) close-season spending spree, Chelsea looked capable of justifying the hype when a stylish win against Leeds took them top of the table in December.
But the Blues’ ambitions are more modest now after a woeful run of four defeats in their last six league games.
Languishing in ninth place, Chelsea are 10 points off the top and six adrift of the top four, leaving boss Frank Lampard in a quandary over his tactics and team selection.
With Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggling to adapt to English football and fellow new-boy Hakim Ziyech beset by fitness issues, Lampard has chopped and changed his attack with alarming frequence.
Amid talk that former Chelsea boss Avram Grant could be drafted in to ‘assist’, Lampard must find a winning formula soon, but Saturday’s west London derby at improving Fulham is another potential land mine.

Fixtures
Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Wolves v West Brom (1230), Leeds v Brighton, West Ham v Burnley, Fulham v Chelsea (1730), Leicester v Southampton (2000)
Sunday
Sheffield United v Tottenham (1400), Liverpool v Manchester United (1630), Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1915)
Monday
Arsenal v Newcastle (2000)
Postponed
Aston Villa v Everton

Arriving players for Australian Open go straight into quarantine

Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
AP

  • The Australian Open is set to start February 8
  • The first of about 1,200 players, coaches, entourage and officials landed late Thursday
Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka was among the earliest arrivals into Melbourne on one of the 15 charter flights bringing players and officials into the city for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.
And she wanted everyone to know she was pleased to be in Australia despite all the COVID-19 restrictions around the world and a tournament-enforced 14-day quarantine period in Melbourne.
Azarenka, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2013, tweeted Friday: “Made it to Melbourne! Thank you everyone so much for making it happen. I can only imagine how many hours of work and compromise it took for us to be here! Thank you.”
She included what appeared to be a selfie next to a window with downtown city views.
The Australian Open is set to start Feb. 8.
Stan Wawrinka, who won the Australian Open in 2014, also posted a photo of himself and two other players, all wearing masks, from what appeared to be the business class section of one of the charters. Elina Svitolina, a two-time quarterfinalist at Melbourne Park, posted a video of her spacious Melbourne hotel suite.
The charters and the early arrivals are all part of Tennis Australia’s attempt to have the tournament happen despite a ban on international arrivals into the country. To do so, they are having players undergo COVID-19 tests before they board their charter flights, again after they arrive and frequently during the quarantine period.
The first of about 1,200 players, coaches, entourage and officials landed late Thursday. The players were met by airport staff and biosecurity officials wearing personal protective equipment including masks and face shields, before being taken to hotel quarantine.
The virus news wasn’t so good for five-time finalist Andy Murray, whose status for the Australian Open was put in doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19 only days before his planned flight to Melbourne. The tournament says that the three-time Grand Slam champion, who was given a wild card for Melbourne, is isolating at home.
Tennis Australia said Murray will miss the charter flights and won’t be able “to go through the quarantine period with the other players.” His chances of appearing at the tournament appear to be in serious doubt.
Also Americans Madison Keys and Tennys Sandgren returned positive tests, but Sandgren was given permission to fly.
“I unfortunately tested positive for (COVID-19) before I was supposed to fly to Australia,” Keys said on social media. “I’m very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season . . . I am self-isolating at home and will continue to follow all the necessary health precautions. I look forward to being back on tour next month.”
Sandgren originally tested positive in November, with Victorian state health authorities in Australia determining he was no longer contagious though still shedding viral particles.
“My two tests were less than 8 weeks apart. I was sick in November, totally healthy now,” Sandgren tweeted. “There’s not a single documented case where I would be contagious at this point. Totally recovered!”
The Australian Open has already been delayed three weeks because restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. And because of the Australian restrictions, the men’s and women’s qualifying tournaments — in Doha, Qatar and in Dubai — were held outside of Australia for the first time.
The charter flights were restricted to 25 percent capacity, and were set to arrive over a 36-hour period ending early Saturday.
Once a negative result has been returned, players can train within a strictly supervised environment for five hours per day.
The Australian Open draw will be held on Feb. 4, four days ahead of the start of the main tournament, which ends Feb. 21 with the men’s singles final.
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will be among a group of players involved in an exhibition event in Adelaide, South Australia state, on Jan. 29. Those players flew straight to Adelaide to begin their hotel quarantine period.
All other tournaments will be in Melbourne, including the 12-team ATP Cup starting Feb. 1 and two WTA events in the week leading into the Australian Open.

