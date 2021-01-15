THE ROUNDUP — Regional pop-culture highlights

Reel Palestine
Dubai’s Cinema Akil once again hosts this annual celebration of Palestinian cinema. The lineup this year includes workshops, talks, live streaming of the communal Radio Al-Hara project (which began in Bethlehem and Ramallah during lockdown), and, of course, films — including regional premieres for Najwa Najar’s award-winning “Between Heaven and Earth” and Ameen Nayfeh’s acclaimed “200 Meters” (pictured).
Emel Mathlouthi
The Tunisian singer-songwriter unveiled a gorgeous cover of UK post-punk band Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Rhapsody” for France TV’s “Reprise” series. Using guitar loops as the background to her stunning vocals, Mathlouthi crafted an emotive, stripped-back version of the 1988 track from the band’s “Peep Show” album.
Melo
The Moroccan rapper and singer dropped his new single last week — “9dina L’affaire.” It’s a trap song sung with Darija Arabic and French lyrics, and the title translates to “get it done,” which the rapper claims is in the spirit of the new year. “It’s all about done deals,” he said in a press release.
Saleh Al-Masry
The Egyptian photographer was one of the winners of the HIPA December Instagram contest, “Handicrafts” for this striking, beautifully composed image of an elderly lady knitting outside a family home.