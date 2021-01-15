You are here

THE ROUNDUP — Regional pop-culture highlights

THE ROUNDUP — Regional pop-culture highlights
Emel Mathlouthi is a Tunisian singer-songwriter. (Supplied)
Updated 15 January 2021
Arab News

THE ROUNDUP — Regional pop-culture highlights

THE ROUNDUP — Regional pop-culture highlights
Updated 15 January 2021
Arab News

Reel Palestine

Dubai’s Cinema Akil once again hosts this annual celebration of Palestinian cinema. The lineup this year includes workshops, talks, live streaming of the communal Radio Al-Hara project (which began in Bethlehem and Ramallah during lockdown), and, of course, films — including regional premieres for Najwa Najar’s award-winning “Between Heaven and Earth” and Ameen Nayfeh’s acclaimed “200 Meters” (pictured).

Emel Mathlouthi

The Tunisian singer-songwriter unveiled a gorgeous cover of UK post-punk band Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Rhapsody” for France TV’s “Reprise” series. Using guitar loops as the background to her stunning vocals, Mathlouthi crafted an emotive, stripped-back version of the 1988 track from the band’s “Peep Show” album.

Melo

The Moroccan rapper and singer dropped his new single last week — “9dina L’affaire.” It’s a trap song sung with Darija Arabic and French lyrics, and the title translates to “get it done,” which the rapper claims is in the spirit of the new year. “It’s all about done deals,” he said in a press release.

Saleh Al-Masry

The Egyptian photographer was one of the winners of the HIPA December Instagram contest, “Handicrafts” for this striking, beautifully composed image of an elderly lady knitting outside a family home.

Topics: reel palestine Emel Mathlouthi Melo Saleh Al-Masry

COVID-19 kills men's fashion buzz in Milan

COVID-19 kills men’s fashion buzz in Milan
Updated 15 January 2021
AFP

COVID-19 kills men’s fashion buzz in Milan

COVID-19 kills men’s fashion buzz in Milan
Updated 15 January 2021
AFP

MILAN: A year after the last COVID-free catwalk shows in Milan, men’s fashion week begins on Friday, but without the buzz of its traditional audience of buyers, bloggers, celebrities and media.

As the pandemic continues to upend Italy’s crucial luxury sector nearly 12 months after it first swept through the country, fashion houses have turned to technology to showcase their fall/winter 2021-22 collections.

Shows will be broadcast live on the fashion houses’ own websites or be replaced with pre-recorded presentations, short films and other artistic projects. Others such as Dolce & Gabbana have withdrawn entirely.

The four-day men’s fashion event takes place with infections rising in Italy’s Lombardy region with a return a full lockdown possible as early as the weekend.

Lombardy, whose capital is Milan, is one of five in Italy classified “orange” by the government, which means that stores and most schools are closed, while a curfew remains in force at night.

Among those opting for live shows to be broadcast by the fashion houses are Fendi, Etro and Kway.

Most other brands, however, including Ermenegildo Zegna, Tod’s, Prada and Church’s, have opted for pre-records – choices that allow for creative freedom but lack the immediacy and drama of live shows.

Dolce & Gabbana, which was originally scheduled to offer a traditional runway show on January 16, announced on Monday its decision to pull out entirely.

In view of COVID-19, it said, “the conditions essential to the realisation of our fashion show are not met.”

For the moment, no digital presentation is planned.

Topics: Milan Milan Men’s Fashion Week

