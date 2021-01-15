Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed three drones launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The drones were detected and launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Yemen’s Hodeidah province, Arab coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al-Malki, said on Friday.

He added that the Houthis continue to violate the Stockholm Agreement and the cease-fire in Hodeidah.

They also continue to use Hodeidah province as a place for launching terrorist operations by firing ballistic missiles and drones, he said.

He added that the militants also use the province as a place for launching remotely piloted boat attacks, which constitute a regional and international security threat.

The US State Department on Sunday announced Washington’s plans to designate the Houthi militia a terrorist organization and to include three of its leaders – Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, Abd Al-Khaliq Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya Al-Hakim – on the global terrorists list.

Al-Maliki indicated that the Arab coalition is implementing appropriate measures to deal with these extremist acts in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

He added that the coalition will continue to support the political efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to end the coup and reach a comprehensive political solution.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry “strongly condemned and denounced” the attack on Saudi territory and the Houthi militia’s “continuation of these cowardly terrorist acts that endanger the safety and security of civilians,” said a statement published on Bahrain News Agency.

“Bahrain stands in one line with Saudi Arabia against anyone who tries to undermine its security and stability,” the ministry said.

It also praised the vigilance of the Arab coalition forces, who “were able to intercept and destroy these aircraft.”

Manama also called on the international community to “take deterrent measures against the terrorist Houthi militia and all who support it.”