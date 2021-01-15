You are here

UAE reports new record daily COVID-19 cases with 3,407 infections

The UAE is vaccinating over 180,000 people a day, in line with plans to inoculate more than half of its population. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE posted a new record for daily coronavirus cases with 3,407 positive results reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced seven new deaths due to COVID-19 complications, state news agency WAM reported.

The country’s caseload is now at 246,376 cases and 733 fatalities, the ministry added.

Health officials also noted that an additional 3,168 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 218,988.

The UAE is implementing a widescale COVID-19 vaccination program has provided 1,527,833 doses so far, for a rate of vaccine distribution of 15.45 doses per 100 people.

Bahrainis detained by Qatar return to kingdom

Bahrainis detained by Qatar return to kingdom

  • The 3 were released by Qatari authorities on Thursday and arrived in Bahrain via Oman
  • They were arrested while fishing, Bahrain says they were in territorial waters
DUBAI: Three Bahrainis detained by Qatar have arrived back in the kingdom after Manama helped to extradite their release, the Bahrain News Agency reported on Friday.
Bodybuilding champion Sami Al-Haddad, his friend Mohammed Al-Dossari and fisherman Habib Abbas were released by Qatari authorities on Thursday after they were arrested by Qatari coast and border security while fishing at sea, in two separate incidents. Bahrain said that the three citizens were in the country’s territorial waters.
The three men thanked Bahrain’s King Hamad and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad for the attention and care that they had received, which they said had a great impact on their release and return.
They also thanked the interior ministry, headed by Lt. Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah, and the foreign ministry, headed by Abdullatif Al-Zayani, for their efforts and the measures that contributed to their safe return.
The men said that they were proud to see the “patriotic interest they received for their cause,” both from the government and the Bahraini people.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “profound thanks and gratitude to Oman for the efforts made by the authorities in the sultanate to coordinate and follow up on the release of Bahraini citizens detained in Qatar and to facilitate their return to Bahrain.”
The three arrived in Oman on Thursday following their release, the kingdom’s embassy in Muscat confirmed.
The ministry said that the release of the citizens by Qatar was “a step that reflects the spirit required toward resolving the outstanding issues between the two countries in order to enhance the process of cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.”
The statement also said that Bahrain hoped that Qatar would release Asian sailors who work on Bahraini fishing vessels, and take into account their humanitarian situation.
Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, ended a three-year rift with Qatar on Jan. 5 following a GCC summit in the historic city of AlUla, formally restoring diplomatic relations and opening their land, sea and air borders.

