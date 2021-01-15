You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi envoy Mishaal bin Hamdan Al-Roqi presents credentials to Togo FM

Saudi envoy Mishaal bin Hamdan Al-Roqi presents credentials to Togo FM

Saudi envoy to Ghana, Mishaal bin Hamdan Al-Roqi, left, presenting his credentials to Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Dossi. (SPA)
Saudi envoy to Ghana, Mishaal bin Hamdan Al-Roqi, left, presenting his credentials to Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Dossi. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4sduh

Updated 15 January 2021
SPA

Saudi envoy Mishaal bin Hamdan Al-Roqi presents credentials to Togo FM

Saudi envoy to Ghana, Mishaal bin Hamdan Al-Roqi, left, presenting his credentials to Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Dossi. (SPA)
Updated 15 January 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Ghana, Mishaal bin Hamdan Al-Roqi, handed a copy of his credentials as the Kingdom’s nonresident ambassador to Togo to Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Dossi.

Al-Roqi conveyed the greetings of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Dossi and discussed Saudi-Togolese relations and ways to enhance relations between the two countries.

 

Related

Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
Saudi Arabia
Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
Saudi residents welcome decision to waive COVID-19 tests at Bahrain border
Saudi Arabia
Saudi residents welcome decision to waive COVID-19 tests at Bahrain border

Saudi Arabia’s first COVID-19 vaccine set for clinical trials

Saudi Arabia’s first COVID-19 vaccine set for clinical trials
Updated 16 January 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi Arabia’s first COVID-19 vaccine set for clinical trials

Saudi Arabia’s first COVID-19 vaccine set for clinical trials
  • It will go through rigorous testing and several trial stages before it is approved for use by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority
Updated 16 January 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Preclinical studies on the first Saudi vaccine against COVID-19 have been completed.

Professor of epidemiology Dr. Iman Almansour, who heads the team of researchers working on the vaccine at the Institute for Research and Medical Consultations (IRMC), affiliated with Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU), confirmed to Arab News on Friday that the studies were complete, and said clinical trials would begin as soon as “the proper approvals” had been given.

She did not specify when that is expected to happen.

The Ministry of Education is financing the team’s project. The team’s research paper has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Pharmaceuticals.

The vaccine is given to the body to build protein inside cells, which stimulate the body to produce immunity specific to the S antigen.

Dr. Iman Almansour, professor of epidemiology

According to the published paper, the vaccine has so far proven effective, when used on animals, in eliciting antibodies that will target the virus. “The vaccine is given to the body to build protein inside cells, which stimulate the body to produce immunity specific to the S antigen,” Dr. Almansour explained.

Dr. Turki Almugaiteeb, director of Healthcare and Life Sciences at RPD Innovations, which runs the National Vaccine and Biomanufacturing Center, told Arab News: “There is a great focus on the results of medical research because of the pandemic. Research can play a great role in developing a vaccine that can be adopted and further developed in the future. We can say that the Kingdom has a strong infrastructure, which can help produce and manufacture a national vaccine.”

Both Almugaiteeb and Almansour stressed that the experimental vaccine will need to go through rigorous testing and several trial stages before it is approved for use by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

Prof. Nasser Al-Aqeeli, the deputy minister of education for research and innovation, said the ministry supported programs at the Kingdom’s universities with more than SR500 million ($133.3 million) in 2020.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dr. Iman Almansour

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process
Saudi Arabia
KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process

Latest updates

US gun lobby NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
US gun lobby NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Mexico says US ‘fabricated’ drug charges on former defense minister, releases evidence
Mexico says US ‘fabricated’ drug charges on former defense minister, releases evidence
Security Council members approve choice of new UN envoy to Libya
Jan Kubis, the recently appointed UN special envoy to Libya. (Reuters file photo)
Analysis: Does Twitter’s Trump ban expose a dangerous double standard?
Analysis: Does Twitter’s Trump ban expose a dangerous double standard?
Saudi Arabia’s first COVID-19 vaccine set for clinical trials
Saudi Arabia’s first COVID-19 vaccine set for clinical trials

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.