Snack & Such offers an array of creative, funky food options including ice cream, cereal, sweets, desserts, savories, and hot and cold drinks.
Located in Jeddah’s Box Park Center, the cafe’s signature savory offering is its steamy and buttery corn in a cup, served in a box and sprinkled with delicious Takis hot and sour crisps. It can also be topped with Cheddar cheese.
Its sweets include ice cream and soft serve in a range of flavors topped with the customer’s cereal of choice. And for a fun family eat, try the Snack & Such food kit containing a flame torch, sticks, biscuits, marshmallows, and chocolate bars.
The cafe is open on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information visit Instagram @snackandsuch.
Where We Are Going Today: Snack & Such
https://arab.news/5c96v
Where We Are Going Today: Snack & Such
- The cafe is open on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information visit Instagram @snackandsuch
Snack & Such offers an array of creative, funky food options including ice cream, cereal, sweets, desserts, savories, and hot and cold drinks.