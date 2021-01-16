You are here

SAP sees flat 2021 revenue after Q4 results beat market expectations

SAP’s shares have lost more than a quarter in value since their all-time high set last September. (File/AFP)
SAP’s shares have lost more than a quarter in value since their all-time high set last September. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 January 2021
Reuters

SAP sees flat 2021 revenue after Q4 results beat market expectations

SAP sees flat 2021 revenue after Q4 results beat market expectations
Updated 16 January 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Business software group SAP forecast flat revenue and a decline in operating profit in 2021 after reporting fourth quarter results that beat market expectations, sending its shares up in early trading on Friday.
Giving an early view of 2020 results and setting 2021 guidance, SAP said adjusted revenue, at constant currency, would be unchanged to up 2 percent this year, while adjusted operating profit was seen falling by 1 percent to 6 percent.
“This update should trigger a modest relief rally,” said Citi analyst Amit Harchandani, adding, however, that the overall level of near-term uncertainty meant he would keep his neutral rating on the stock.
CEO Christian Klein abandoned his medium-term profit targets last October and said SAP would go all-in on its shift to cloud computing, cautioning that business would take longer than expected to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
That announcement, which came with a third quarter earnings miss, sparked the biggest drop in SAP shares in a generation, causing the leading provider of enterprise software to lose its mantle as Europe’s most valuable technology company.
SAP’s 2020 revenue exceeded its lowered guidance, while profit hit the high end, the company said in a news release issued ahead of results scheduled on Jan. 29.
“Our strong finish to the year and the upcoming launch of our new holistic business transformation offering position us well to meet our new outlook targets,” Klein said in a news release that followed SAP’s late night results release.
The company plans a kickoff event, called SAP Rise, on Jan. 27 to promote its cloud drive.
SAP shares have lost more than a quarter in value since their all-time high set last September, valuing the Walldorf-based company at $156 billion.
Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic highlighted SAP’s record cash flow generation in 2020 which, at €7 billion, was double a year earlier.
Cloud revenue continued to be impacted by lower pay-as-you-go transactional revenue, however, in particular for Concur, SAP’s expense management app that has been hit by a slump in corporate travel.
That was offset by strength in e-commerce, business technology platform and customer experience sales, as well as wins for SAP’s human resources application SuccessFactors.
“SAP also saw strong early take up of its new holistic business transformation offering among pilot customers, contributing to the cloud performance in the quarter,” the company said.
SAP says its switch to subscription-based cloud services will boost growth and profit margins in the long term, but weaning itself off the upfront fees that its legacy software licenses throw off will create near-term headwinds.
Non-IFRS cloud revenue at constant currencies rose by 13 percent in the fourth quarter, while current cloud backlog — the company’s preferred indicator of sales performance — grew by 14 percent, also at constant currencies.
Quarterly operating profit was lifted by lower share-based compensation expenses, rising 3 percent at constant currency. Adjusted operating margin, also at constant currency, expanded by 1.5 percentage points to 36.8 percent.

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists ‘No’

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists ‘No’
Updated 16 January 2021
AFP

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists 'No'

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists ‘No’
  • Carrefour has more than 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries and employs 320,000 people worldwide
  • Canada's Couche-Tard has offered to take over the French supermarket giant for 16 billion euro ($19.5 billion)
Updated 16 January 2021
AFP

PARIS: Canadian convenience store chain Couche-Tard has reportedly pulled out of a multi-billion euro takeover of supermarket giant Carrefour after the French government said it would veto the deal.
Negotiations over the 16 billion euro ($19.5 billion) deal ended after a meeting between the French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire and the founder of Couche-Tard Alain Bouchard, Bloomberg news agency said, citing sources.
French ministers had insisted Friday they would not agree to the takeover because it could jeopardize food security, an even more important consideration given the coronavirus pandemic.
In an attempt to reassure ministers, Bouchard had promised to invest billions in Carrefour, said he would maintain employment for two years and that the group would be listed on the Paris Stock Exchange in parallel with Canada, Bloomberg reported.
Contacted by AFP, neither Couche-Tard nor Carrefour had confirmed the information on Friday evening.
Although talks had stopped, anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg said negotiations could resume if the French government changes its position.
But on Friday, France’s Economy Minister made his choice public, telling BMTV and RMC: “My position is a polite, but clear and definitive ‘No’.”
“Food security is a strategic consideration for our country and one does not just hand over one of the large French distributors like that,” Le Maire said.
“Carrefour is the biggest private sector employer in France with nearly 100,000 employees,” he noted, and the group accounts for 20 percent of the food distribution market in the country.
The French statements have not convinced the Canadian government.
A Canadian federal source said while they could understand concerns over allowing a foreign firm to take over such a large national employer, concerns over food security were unsubstantiated.
“But we cannot accuse a leading Canadian company like Couche-Tard of endangering the food sovereignty of an entire country,” the source, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

'Food sovereignty'
On Wednesday, Couche-Tard submitted a non-binding offer for Carrefour, valuing the group at more than 16 billion euros ($19.5 billion).
Le Maire made clear immediately that he was not in favor of a deal involving “an essential link in food security for the French, of food sovereignty.”
The government’s reaction had caused “surprise” at Carrefour itself, according to sources who said the comments were “premature” given that merger discussions had barely begun.
“We haven’t decided yet whether the interest shown is attractive for us,” one company official said on condition of anonymity earlier in the week.
Carrefour has more than 12,300 stores of various formats in more than 30 countries and in 2019 generated a net profit of 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) on revenue of 80.7 billion euros ($97.4 billion).
It employs 320,000 people worldwide.
Couche-Tard has a worldwide network of more than 14,200 stores and earned a net profit of $2.4 billion on sales of $54 billion in its last complete year.
In the United States and several European countries, as well as in Latin America and southeast Asia, it operates under Circle K and other brands.

