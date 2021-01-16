You are here

Smartphone giant Xiaomi reels as US ramps up China blacklist

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Beijing on Friday as shares in the company collapsed after the US blacklisted the smartphone giant and a host of other Chinese firms. (AFP)
People walk past a Xiaomi store in Beijing on Friday as shares in the company collapsed after the US blacklisted the smartphone giant and a host of other Chinese firms. (AFP)
Updated 16 January 2021
AFP

Smartphone giant Xiaomi reels as US ramps up China blacklist

Smartphone giant Xiaomi reels as US ramps up China blacklist
  • US Department of Defense ‘determined to counter China’s military-civil fusion development strategy’
Updated 16 January 2021
AFP

HONG KONG: Shares in Xiaomi collapsed on Friday after the US blacklisted the smartphone giant and a host of other Chinese firms as the Trump administration aims to cement its trade war legacy against Beijing.
Beijing hit back at the latest sanctions, accusing the US of “abusing state power” to crack down on Chinese companies “for no reason.”
The flurry of last-minute blacklistings is the coda to four years of aggressive diplomatic and trade policies toward rival China under Donald Trump.
With just six days to go before the president leaves office, US officials made a series of announcements targeting Chinese firms including state oil giant CNOOC, Xiaomi and embattled social media favorite TikTok.
Xiaomi — which overtook Apple last year to become the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer — was one of nine firms classified by the Pentagon as “Communist Chinese military companies.”
The Pentagon’s action means US investors will be unable to purchase Xiaomi securities and will ultimately have to divest down the line unless the order is overturned by the incoming administration of Joe Biden.
Xiaomi is one of the biggest companies to be blacklisted so far and its shares plunged more than 10 percent in Hong Kong by the close of trading Friday after the announcement. US chip giant Qualcomm is a major investor.
The smartphone maker denied having links to China’s military and said in a statement it was “reviewing the potential consequences” of the new order.
But the US Department of Defense said it was “determined to highlight and counter the People’s Republic of China’s military-civil fusion development strategy” that allowed it to access key technology and security data.
Similar actions have been made by the US against other tech firms including Huawei and chip giant SMIC, hobbling their ability to import key technology and compete internationally.
“The Trump administration has broadened the concept of national security, abused state power and repeatedly cracked down on Chinese companies for no reason,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian Friday.
“China is firmly opposed to that.”

FASTFACT

Xiaomi denied having links to China’s military and said in a statement it was ‘reviewing the potential consequences’ of the new order.

Trump issued an executive order in November banning Americans from investing in Chinese companies deemed to be supplying or supporting the country’s military and security apparatus, earning a sharp rebuke from Beijing.
Earlier this month the New York Stock Exchange said it was delisting three state-owned Chinese telecoms giants to comply with the order.
The Commerce Department also released a separate banned entity list on Thursday targeting companies such as CNOOC and deep-water explorer Skyrison, which develops military equipment.
That makes it extremely difficult for US firms to export products or technology to those companies without a hard-to-obtain license.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said CNOOC had been listed because of “reckless and belligerent actions in the South China Sea and its aggressive push to acquire sensitive intellectual property and technology for its militarization efforts.”
“CNOOC acts a bully for the People’s Liberation Army to intimidate China’s neighbors, and the Chinese military continues to benefit from government civil-military fusion policies for malign purposes,” Ross said.
Territorial disputes in the South China Sea have festered for years, with Beijing building a series of artificial islands to expand its military and commercial reach in the contested region.
“CNOOC has repeatedly harassed and threatened offshore oil and gas exploration and extraction in the South China Sea, with the goal of driving up the political risk for interested foreign partners, including Vietnam,” the Commerce Department said.
CNOOC’s share price was less affected, falling a little more than 1 percent in Hong Kong on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also announced new rules for trading in technology and communications equipment with “foreign adversaries” including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.
The rule will take effect in 60 days. The aim is to protect against data and national security vulnerabilities in software and hardware, and it would outline a six-month review process before any ban is implemented.
A senior administration official confirmed the new rule would apply to TikTok, the video app that Trump banned from operating in the US.

Topics: Xiaomi China

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists 'No'

Updated 16 January 2021

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists ‘No’
Updated 16 January 2021
AFP

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists ‘No’

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists ‘No’
  • Carrefour has more than 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries and employs 320,000 people worldwide
  • Canada's Couche-Tard has offered to take over the French supermarket giant for 16 billion euro ($19.5 billion)
Updated 16 January 2021
AFP

PARIS: Canadian convenience store chain Couche-Tard has reportedly pulled out of a multi-billion euro takeover of supermarket giant Carrefour after the French government said it would veto the deal.
Negotiations over the 16 billion euro ($19.5 billion) deal ended after a meeting between the French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire and the founder of Couche-Tard Alain Bouchard, Bloomberg news agency said, citing sources.
French ministers had insisted Friday they would not agree to the takeover because it could jeopardize food security, an even more important consideration given the coronavirus pandemic.
In an attempt to reassure ministers, Bouchard had promised to invest billions in Carrefour, said he would maintain employment for two years and that the group would be listed on the Paris Stock Exchange in parallel with Canada, Bloomberg reported.
Contacted by AFP, neither Couche-Tard nor Carrefour had confirmed the information on Friday evening.
Although talks had stopped, anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg said negotiations could resume if the French government changes its position.
But on Friday, France’s Economy Minister made his choice public, telling BMTV and RMC: “My position is a polite, but clear and definitive ‘No’.”
“Food security is a strategic consideration for our country and one does not just hand over one of the large French distributors like that,” Le Maire said.
“Carrefour is the biggest private sector employer in France with nearly 100,000 employees,” he noted, and the group accounts for 20 percent of the food distribution market in the country.
The French statements have not convinced the Canadian government.
A Canadian federal source said while they could understand concerns over allowing a foreign firm to take over such a large national employer, concerns over food security were unsubstantiated.
“But we cannot accuse a leading Canadian company like Couche-Tard of endangering the food sovereignty of an entire country,” the source, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

'Food sovereignty'
On Wednesday, Couche-Tard submitted a non-binding offer for Carrefour, valuing the group at more than 16 billion euros ($19.5 billion).
Le Maire made clear immediately that he was not in favor of a deal involving “an essential link in food security for the French, of food sovereignty.”
The government’s reaction had caused “surprise” at Carrefour itself, according to sources who said the comments were “premature” given that merger discussions had barely begun.
“We haven’t decided yet whether the interest shown is attractive for us,” one company official said on condition of anonymity earlier in the week.
Carrefour has more than 12,300 stores of various formats in more than 30 countries and in 2019 generated a net profit of 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) on revenue of 80.7 billion euros ($97.4 billion).
It employs 320,000 people worldwide.
Couche-Tard has a worldwide network of more than 14,200 stores and earned a net profit of $2.4 billion on sales of $54 billion in its last complete year.
In the United States and several European countries, as well as in Latin America and southeast Asia, it operates under Circle K and other brands.

Topics: Carrefour Couche-Tard hypermarkets

