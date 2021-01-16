Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Doha, says Saudi FM

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will open its embassy in Doha within days, after completing the necessary procedures, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a joint press conference on Saturday with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Riyadh.

His comments follow the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signing of the Jan. 5 Al Ula agreement, which saw the reopening of the borders between Qatar and Saudi Arabia..

The Saudi minister repeated the need to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian conflict.

From his side, Safadi said the relationship with Saudi Arabia was historical and strategic, adding that Jordan appreciated the Kingdom’s continued support to the country in facing economic challenges.

The minister also condemned the Houthi militia’s attempts to attack Saudi Arabia, and he said he rejected Iran's interference in the region’s affairs.

He added that Jordan agreed with Saudi Arabia in promoting joint action to face current challenges.

“We are working to develop our relationship with the GCC on the security, political and economic levels,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi said.

He added that peace was an Arab strategic choice, and said that Jordan looked forward to working with the new US administration.