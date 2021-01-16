You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Doha, says Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Doha, says Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Doha, says Saudi FM
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (R) and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi chat ahead of a meeting for top diplomats of Arab and African coastal states, in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 6, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/823j6

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Doha, says Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Doha, says Saudi FM
  • The Saudi minister repeated the need to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian conflict
  • The Jordanian minister condemned the Houthi militia’s attempts to attack Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will open its embassy in Doha within days, after completing the necessary procedures, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a joint press conference on Saturday with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Riyadh.
His comments follow the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signing of the Jan. 5 Al Ula agreement, which saw the reopening of the borders between Qatar and Saudi Arabia..
The Saudi minister repeated the need to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian conflict.
From his side, Safadi said the relationship with Saudi Arabia was historical and strategic, adding that Jordan appreciated the Kingdom’s continued support to the country in facing economic challenges.
The minister also condemned the Houthi militia’s attempts to attack Saudi Arabia, and he said he rejected Iran's interference in the region’s affairs.
He added that Jordan agreed with Saudi Arabia in promoting joint action to face current challenges.
“We are working to develop our relationship with the GCC on the security, political and economic levels,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi said.
He added that peace was an Arab strategic choice, and said that Jordan looked forward to working with the new US administration.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan

Related

Saudi competition authority imposes fine on gas company
Business & Economy
Saudi competition authority imposes fine on gas company
Saudi Arabia to appoint women as court judges ‘very soon’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to appoint women as court judges ‘very soon’

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 4 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 356,541
  • A total of 6,318 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 4 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 5 deaths from COVID-19 and 140 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 58 were recorded in Riyadh, 28 in Makkah, 26 in the Eastern Province, 9 in Asir, 6 in Madinah, 2 in Najran and 1 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 356,541 after 159 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,318 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment
Business & Economy
Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment
Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Doha, says Saudi FM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Doha, says Saudi FM

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi central bank starts receiving Regulatory Sandbox applications
Saudi central bank starts receiving Regulatory Sandbox applications
European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans
European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans
Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment
Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment
Global pop group Now United shoots new music video in Abu Dhabi
Nour Ardakani (right), a 19-year-old singer from Lebanon, became the band’s 16th and first Arab member. Instagram

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.