7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 17 January 2021
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) National Co. for Learning and Education’s (NCLE) shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute 8% cash dividend, at SAR 0.80 per share, for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2020.

2) Swicorp Wabel REIT Fund reported a net profit of SAR 9.2. mln (SAR 0.08/unit) for Q4 2020, compared to SAR 2.5 million a year earlier.

3) Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund started a legal action against Saba Real Estate Co. Ltd., the tenant of Jeddah Dinar Commercial Building, requesting payment of the rental dues owed to the fund.

4) Al-Samaani Factory for Metal Industries Co. rebranded into Sadr Logistics Services Co.

5) United Cooperative Assurance Co. (UCA) approved the election of new board of directors for the upcoming three-year term, ending Jan. 12, 2024.

6) The General Authority for Competition (GAC) imposed a fine of SAR 3 million on National Gas and Industrialization Co. (GASCO), as the company abused its dominant position.

7) Brent crude on Friday declined $1.32 to reach $55.10 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased $1.21 to reach $52.36/bbl.

Wafrah approves impeachment of board, audit committee
Wafrah for Industry & Development Co. approved the impeachment of the board of directors and audit committee, as applied for by shareholders in possession of 7.14 percent of the total shares of the company, the firm said in a bourse filing today, Jan. 17.

The decision came during the company’s ordinary general assembly meeting (OGM) held virtually through the Tadawulaty system on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Additionally, the meeting elected the board of directors for three-year term starting Jan. 14, 2021. The members elected include Ayad Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Bunyan, Mohammed Abdulrazaq Aboud Al-Baghdadi, Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Khudairi, Mohammed Saud Abdalla Al-Samari, Faisal Abdalla Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Yagoub Yossif Al-Mukhadab, and Mohammed Hindi Shujaa Al-Otaibi.

In July 2020, Wafrah said it received a letter from shareholders, owning around 7.14 percent of capital, requesting to take regulatory measures with regards to the dismissal of the current board of directors and the appointment of a new one, Argaam reported.

The company had also received a letter from shareholders, owning around 7.14 percent of the company’s capital, requesting dismissal of the current audit committee and its restructuring.

