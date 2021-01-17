Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official

7 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) National Co. for Learning and Education’s (NCLE) shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute 8% cash dividend, at SAR 0.80 per share, for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2020.

2) Swicorp Wabel REIT Fund reported a net profit of SAR 9.2. mln (SAR 0.08/unit) for Q4 2020, compared to SAR 2.5 million a year earlier.

3) Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund started a legal action against Saba Real Estate Co. Ltd., the tenant of Jeddah Dinar Commercial Building, requesting payment of the rental dues owed to the fund.

4) Al-Samaani Factory for Metal Industries Co. rebranded into Sadr Logistics Services Co.

5) United Cooperative Assurance Co. (UCA) approved the election of new board of directors for the upcoming three-year term, ending Jan. 12, 2024.

6) The General Authority for Competition (GAC) imposed a fine of SAR 3 million on National Gas and Industrialization Co. (GASCO), as the company abused its dominant position.

7) Brent crude on Friday declined $1.32 to reach $55.10 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased $1.21 to reach $52.36/bbl.