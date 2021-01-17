You are here

  • Home
  • NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk

NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk

NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk
NCB mandated Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities, MUFG Securities (EMEA), NCB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the potential offer. (Argaam)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bj7af

Updated 25 sec ago
Argaam

NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk

NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk
  • The number and value of any sukuk to be offered will be determined based on market conditions
  • Offering of the sukuk will be limited to qualified investors, the bank said
Updated 25 sec ago
Argaam

National Commercial Bank (NCB) announced the intention of NCB Tier 1 Sukuk Ltd., an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands, to issue US dollar-denominated additional Tier-1 sukuk, the bank said in a statement to Tadawul today, Jan. 17.

NCB mandated Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities, MUFG Securities (EMEA), NCB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the potential offer.

The potential offer aims to enhance the bank's Tier-1 capital, and in addition it will be used for general corporate purposes.

The number and value of any sukuk to be offered will be determined based on market conditions, the statement said.

The potential offer will be subject to approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities and will be made in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Offering of the sukuk will be limited to qualified investors, the bank said, adding that any material developments will be announced in due course.

Topics: National Commercial Bank (NCB) Sukuk

Related

Bahrain sells $2 billion in sukuk and bonds
Business & Economy
Bahrain sells $2 billion in sukuk and bonds
Saudi Arabia finance ministry announces closure of August issuance of sukuk program
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia finance ministry announces closure of August issuance of sukuk program

Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official

Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official

Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
  • Saudi Arabian banks are forecast to maintain robust performance over 2021
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabian banks are forecast to maintain robust performance over 2021, in line with the foreseen recovery of the Kingdom’s economy, Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing Talaat Hafez, Secretary General of the Media and Banking Awareness Committee of Saudi Banks.

“This is driven by preliminary growth estimates of the gross domestic product (GDP) at nearly 3.2%, boosted by the forecast sustainable growth of the economic activity in the Kingdom,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Related

Saudi Arabian Airlines bags Diamond status for health safety
Corporate News
Saudi Arabian Airlines bags Diamond status for health safety
Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh

Latest updates

NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk
NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk
Review: ‘Outside the Wire’ stays inside the box
Anthony Mackie cements his leading man status in an uncomplicated Netflix sci-fi thriller. Supplied
Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul
Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.