Wafrah approves impeachment of board, audit committee

Wafrah approves impeachment of board, audit committee
Wafrah said it received a letter from shareholders, owning around 7.14 percent of capital, requesting to take regulatory measures with regards to the dismissal of the current board of directors and the appointment of a new one. (Argaam)
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Argaam

Wafrah approves impeachment of board, audit committee

Wafrah approves impeachment of board, audit committee
  The decision came during the company's ordinary general assembly meeting (OGM) held virtually through the Tadawulaty system on Jan. 14
  the meeting elected the board of directors for three-year term starting Jan. 14
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Argaam

Wafrah for Industry & Development Co. approved the impeachment of the board of directors and audit committee, as applied for by shareholders in possession of 7.14 percent of the total shares of the company, the firm said in a bourse filing today, Jan. 17.

The decision came during the company’s ordinary general assembly meeting (OGM) held virtually through the Tadawulaty system on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Additionally, the meeting elected the board of directors for three-year term starting Jan. 14, 2021. The members elected include Ayad Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Bunyan, Mohammed Abdulrazaq Aboud Al-Baghdadi, Faisal Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Khudairi, Mohammed Saud Abdalla Al-Samari, Faisal Abdalla Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Yagoub Yossif Al-Mukhadab, and Mohammed Hindi Shujaa Al-Otaibi.

In July 2020, Wafrah said it received a letter from shareholders, owning around 7.14 percent of capital, requesting to take regulatory measures with regards to the dismissal of the current board of directors and the appointment of a new one, Argaam reported.

The company had also received a letter from shareholders, owning around 7.14 percent of the company’s capital, requesting dismissal of the current audit committee and its restructuring.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk

NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk
Updated 16 min 36 sec ago
Argaam

NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk

NCB plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk
  The number and value of any sukuk to be offered will be determined based on market conditions
  Offering of the sukuk will be limited to qualified investors, the bank said
Updated 16 min 36 sec ago
Argaam

National Commercial Bank (NCB) announced the intention of NCB Tier 1 Sukuk Ltd., an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands, to issue US dollar-denominated additional Tier-1 sukuk, the bank said in a statement to Tadawul today, Jan. 17.

NCB mandated Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities, MUFG Securities (EMEA), NCB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the potential offer.

The potential offer aims to enhance the bank's Tier-1 capital, and in addition it will be used for general corporate purposes.

The number and value of any sukuk to be offered will be determined based on market conditions, the statement said.

The potential offer will be subject to approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities and will be made in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Offering of the sukuk will be limited to qualified investors, the bank said, adding that any material developments will be announced in due course.

Topics: National Commercial Bank (NCB) Sukuk

