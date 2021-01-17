Ataa Educational grants discounts on tuition fees in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Saudi elementary students from Children's World School sit for an exam in Jeddah. (Reuters)
Hala Tashkandi

  • The special discounts on tuition fees will be for the second semester of the 2020-2021 academic year
  • This marks the second time the company has provided tuition discounts
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The Ataa Educational Company announced on Sunday that its board of directors has decided to grant special discounts on tuition fees for the second semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

This marks the second time the company has provided tuition discounts, with fee discounts also offered in August last year.

In a statement to Tadawul, the Saudi Stock Exchange, the school operator said that the discounts would be “gradual” and would reach as high as 60 percent of the fees of some academic stages and educational complexes, according to specific criteria that would be announced “in due course.”

The decision follows the Ministry of Education’s announcement on Jan. 13 that students of all levels in public schools, universities and technical schools would continue to pursue studies through remote learning for the second semester of the academic year, as a consequence of the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ataa Educational said in its statement that the expected financial impact resulting from this decision cannot be determined at present.

Last week, at the company’s general assembly, it was agreed to distribute dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year ending on July 31, 2020, with a total value of SR40 million ($10.67 million).

Members of the board of directors also received a bonus of SR1.35 million, at a rate of SR150,000 for each member.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Ataa Schools Saudi Arabia

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Swissport has signed an agreement to manage airport ground handling services in Saudi Arabia for the Air France-KLM Group until 2025.

The new agreement will see the Swiss firm handle all flights for the European carrier in and out of Saudi Arabia, including freighter services and ramp handling. It covers all airlines of the Air France-KLM Group, including KLM, Air France, Air France Cargo, Martinair and Transavia.

“We are excited and honored by the renewed confidence Air France-KLM puts in our business and our people in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Gerold Tumulka, CEO of Swissport Middle East, said in a press statement.

“By including all airlines of the group into the contract, we are the preferred partner for Air France-KLM in the region. We look forward to standing by their side through the market recovery and [supporting] them post-Covid as prospects get brighter.”

The contract win is part of Swissport’s growth strategy in the Middle East. Just recently, the firm added Al-Qassim as a fourth airport to its Saudi portfolio. Swissport has operated in the Kingdom since 2016, with services in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

Swissport Middle East has also been operating in Oman since 2017, together with its partner Al Jarwani Group, which holds 30 percent of the joint venture.

In 2019, Swissport International provided airport ground services for some 265 million airline passengers and handled roughly 4.6 million tons of air freight in 115 cargo warehouses worldwide. It employs around 45,600 employees across 298 airports in 47 countries and six continents.

Topics: Swissport Saudi Arabia

