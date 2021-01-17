Virtual showroom helps Japan’s Infiniti to record surge in Mideast sales

DUBAI: Japanese carmaker Infiniti’s launch of the virtual “showroom of the future” last year helped the brand to record an increase in sales in the Middle East, despite the financial impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Available in 11 markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Lebanon, the digital showroom experience allowed dealers to continue to interact with potential buyers using an interactive interface, despite the travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Users were able to view the cars’ exteriors and interiors in 3D, choose different paint colours, listen to the sound of the engine and place the car in a true-to-life background to see how it would look in front of their house or office.

The company said on Sunday its Infiniti QX50 model recorded a 32 percent boost in sales year-on-year in the second half of 2020. The QX80 recorded a 10 percent year-on-year rise in sales in the third quarter of last year.

“While we have not gone without our share of challenges this past year, I can wholeheartedly say that we have weathered the trials of 2020 and look forward to the all-new product unveils and opportunities of 2021,” said Nasif Siddiqi, Managing Director of Infiniti International Markets.

“During the pandemic, we made significant efforts to ensure our customers were able to engage with the brand in a safe and convenient way. We enhanced our digital sales solutions to car buyers and also introduced in-home test drives and home pick-up and drop-off for owner servicing. These measures were taken to maintain customer safety and adhere to strict hygiene measures. We believe these actions have helped us to lay a solid foundation as we move into the new year.”