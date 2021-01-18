You are here

Jennifer Lopez responds to botox claims

The star responded to the claims saying: “Thats just my face!!!” (Instagram)
Updated 18 January 2021
DUBAI: US superstar Jennifer Lopez responded this week to a claim by one of her followers that said she uses Botox to keep her skin looking youthful. 

Commenting on an IGTV video that the singer shared this week showing off her flawless skin after using her JLO Beauty face mask, the user wrote: “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In the video which Lopez filmed back when she first tried on the mask, the 51-year-old actress, dancer and now entrepreneur, said: “Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face… I feel like it took 10 years off my face.”

The star however came to her own defense and responded to the user saying: “Thats just my face!!! ....For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!!”

Tik Tok star Addison Rae can't get enough of this Lebanese label 

Updated 27 min 34 sec ago
Tik Tok star Addison Rae can't get enough of this Lebanese label 

DUBAI: US TikTok star Addison Rae stepped out in a pair of heels by Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen this week.

The Beirut-based designer, who is the younger sister of Lebanese fashion influencer Karen Wazen,  launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label in 2013 following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson. 

The designer’s impressive list of celebrity clientele covers a broad spectrum of stars, from Hailey Bieber to Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez to Kylie Jenner, who have all donned Andrea Wazen’s strappy sandals and stilettos.

Rae, who rose to fame doing fun-to-replicate dances, opted for the Immy mules in multi-color. The fanciful footwear features mesh lined with leather  and a cone-shaped heel. She paired it with a bright yellow sweater and mom jeans. 

It’s not the first time the 20-year-old has been seen rocking an Andrea Wazen design. 

Last month, the Tik Tok star shared an Instagram Story with her 33.2 million followers in which she was spotted wearing clear pointy-toed shoes with white-strap detailing, called the Dassy PVC pumps. 

She styled the shoes with a white shirt dress from French luxury label Louis Vuitton that featured large pockets on the sides and was tied at the waist with a matching belt.

Indeed, Rae seems to be a fan of the Wazen family’s businesses. 

In recent months, she’s also been seen wearing  sunglasses by Karen Wazen Eyewear, including a pair of “Vicky” in navy blue shades from Karen’s line, which launched in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Rae isn’t the only star who has fallen head over heels for Andrea Wazen. 

US actress Emma Roberts recently donned a blush, floral Ganni dress paired with shoes by Lebanese footwear designer.

She opted for the Denver Lavender pumps, a pair of mesh sandals with an adjustable buckle strap.

“The Kissing Booth” star Joey King is also a fan. 

The 21-year-old was spotted wearing the 90s-inspired Gloria mules for a recent press event in Los Angeles. She paired the mules with a top and matching leggings from New York-based label Lirika Matoshi and a By Far bag.

