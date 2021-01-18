KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and his cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.
Sheikh Sabah’s cabinet will continue in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government, KUNA said.
Kuwait’s emir accepts resignation of cabinet — state news agency
https://arab.news/8nnew
Kuwait’s emir accepts resignation of cabinet — state news agency
- Ministers will stay in office until replacements have been appointed
KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and his cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.