Kuwait’s emir accepts resignation of cabinet — state news agency

Kuwait’s emir accepts resignation of cabinet — state news agency
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and his cabinet. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

  • Ministers will stay in office until replacements have been appointed
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and his cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.
Sheikh Sabah’s cabinet will continue in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government, KUNA said.

Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

  • Israel’s policies of settlement expansion, expropriation of lands and displacing Palestinians are illegal and condemned
Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan has denounced Israel’s decision to construct more than 780 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank and to recognize two additional outposts.

Daifallah Fayez, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, said that the Israeli decision constituted a flagrant and serious violation of international law and the pertinent resolutions, foremost of which was the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2334, state news agency Petra reported.

Israel’s policies of settlement expansion, expropriation of lands and displacing Palestinians are illegal and condemned, Fayez said, adding its settlement policies were unilateral, as they undermined peace efforts and prospects of a two-state solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week directed authorities to approve construction of the units in occupied Palestinian territories, a move seen aimed to boost his reelection ahead of the March 23 poll.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six Day War.

Fayez has urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and put pressure on Israel to end its “unilateral” decisions.

