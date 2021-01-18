You are here

Dubai hotels target workation, staycation markets

Some employees working remotely are opting to stay in a hotel during the working week. (Emaar Hospitality)
Some employees working remotely are opting to stay in a hotel during the working week. (Emaar Hospitality)
Updated 18 January 2021
Arab News

Dubai hotels target workation, staycation markets

Some employees working remotely are opting to stay in a hotel during the working week. (Emaar Hospitality)
  • December 2020 hotel occupancy in emirate was at highest level since January last year
Updated 18 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai hotel occupancy last month hit its highest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with many operators putting some of the rebound down to workations, where working remotely is combined with a stay in a hotel or resort.

Data from London-based analytics firm STR showed that while average occupancy levels in Dubai were at 71 percent in December 2020, down 10 percent year-on-year, they were the highest they had been since January last year.

The data showed that the average daily rate in December in Dubai was 608.92 UAE dirhams ($165.77), down 9.1 percent year-on-year, while average revenue per available room was down 18.2 percent year-on-year to 432.34 dirhams.

While the removal of the UAE from the UK’s travel corridor and the imposing of a national lockdown in Britain are likely to impact occupancy levels in 2021, operators are still seeing healthy numbers among UAE residents.

“With various travel restrictions still in place for international flights, we remain focused on fueling demand with staycations and domestic leisure trips in many markets, including the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council),” James Britchford, vice president of commercial for India, the Middle East and Africa at UK hotel conglomerate IHG, told Arab News.

“In the UAE specifically, along with the significant rise in domestic stays, we’ve seen international demand return gradually due to various travel corridors with international markets,” he said.

“However, it’s not a linear process, because as we see progress in one location, another market is often taking a step back due to a rise in cases (of COVID-19) or lockdowns being reinstated,” he added.

“We remain cognizant of the evolving circumstances, and at a local level our aim is to tactically and sensitively drive demand to our hotels while adapting to fast-changing market nuances and consumer sentiment.”

One of the factors at play is the ability of some employees working remotely to opt to stay in a hotel during the working week.

“The hotel industry in the Middle East has gradually started to recover, especially in places such as Dubai,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director for the Middle East at Arabian Travel Market, the annual travel expo held in Dubai every summer and taking place in May this year.

“Staycations created the initial demand after lockdown. The next step has been the continued growth of workations … which tend to bring in more visitors from overseas,” she added.

“Dubai has introduced a remote visa program that would entitle visitors to stay for up to 12 months, with access to co-working spaces and government support services.”

In order to facilitate those on workations, some hotels in the region are offering pop-up co-working spaces.

“COVID-19 has completely disrupted the traditional office culture, and the hospitality sector has been quick to offer alternative solutions for those looking to combine working from home with leisure time,” said Mark Kirby, chief operating officer of Emaar Hospitality.

“The introduction of the workation concept isn’t just a novel idea, it’s about making adjustments to meet the new market demands, allowing those who aren’t currently working from their office to enjoy a luxury hospitality experience whilst continuing their work commitments.”

Topics: business economy hotels Dubai UAE

Saudization: What needs to be done to achieve 30% in accountancy?

From L-R: Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, a Dubai-based recruitment firm that covers the whole Gulf region. Fazeela Gopaliani, Middle East head of the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Rabia Yasmeen, a consultant at research company Euromonitor International. (Supplied)
From L-R: Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, a Dubai-based recruitment firm that covers the whole Gulf region. Fazeela Gopaliani, Middle East head of the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Rabia Yasmeen, a consultant at research company Euromonitor International. (Supplied)
Updated 30 min 8 sec ago
Jumana Al-Tamimi

Saudization: What needs to be done to achieve 30% in accountancy?

From L-R: Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, a Dubai-based recruitment firm that covers the whole Gulf region. Fazeela Gopaliani, Middle East head of the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Rabia Yasmeen, a consultant at research company Euromonitor International. (Supplied)
  • Education sector needs to ramp up training of Saudi accountants to cater to increased demand
Updated 30 min 8 sec ago
Jumana Al-Tamimi

DUBAI: Following in the footsteps of retail and engineering, the Saudi government recently added accountancy to the list of professions set to be Saudized. While analysts welcomed the decision and its long-term benefits, many believe that, in the short-term, there may be a shortage of available candidates to fill the roles and measures need to be put in place to upskill Saudi accountants in line with international standards.

The decision to nationalize 30 percent of accounting jobs will impact all local private entities in the Kingdom with at least five accounting professionals. It will come into effect from the first of Dhu Al-Qi’dah, 1442 AH (June 12, 2021), according to a decision announced by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi.

The minister was quoted as saying that more than 9,800 job opportunities are expected to be available for Saudi accountants once they are approved by the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants.

Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, a Dubai-based recruitment firm that covers the whole Gulf region, said the latest move was a “good thing in the long term for Saudi Arabia as a country and will help the Saudi economy.” However, he added that, in the short-term, there will be issues filling the roles vacated by expatriate accountants.

“There is just a gap at the moment between the number of qualified accountants and the actual demand for the qualified accountants,” Murphy told Arab News.

“There is definitely a shortage of Saudi qualified CFOs and Saudi qualified finance directors. The only way you overcome that as an issue is to start qualifying more now, so you get more qualified people as time goes on and you build the pipeline of Saudi nationals,” he added.

Fazeela Gopaliani, Middle East head of the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants, echoed this sentiment, adding that there is a “misconception that holding an accounting degree that makes a person an accountant.”

While Gopaliani praised the Saudi decision to nationalize part of accounting positions as a positive one in the right direction, she believes measures are needed to support the move by making sure enough accountancy graduates are coming through the education sector.

“Having worked with Saudi government entities before, we know that there is always room for improvement and that their appetite to expedite the training needed is second to none,” she said.

According to figures from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics, of the total labor force, 3.1 million are Saudi nationals, while 10.4 million are non-Saudis. At the same time, unemployment among Saudi nationals has risen 3.1 percentage points to 15.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Nationalization of jobs in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, is a key goal for most of its governments and is a pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions. In 2018, the Saudi labor ministry issued a decision calling for the replacement of expatriate workers with Saudi workers in 12 key economic activities. In August 2020, Saudi Arabia announced its plans to nationalize 20 percent of engineering jobs.

The Saudization of one-third of accounting positions will also give Saudis the chance to have more of a say in the decision-making process at senior levels within companies, believes Rabia Yasmeen, a consultant at research company Euromonitor International.

“This is one way to encourage Saudis to participate in the economic building up of the country. It means being more proactive and making the country more self-sufficient,” she told Arab News in an interview.

“If you look at Saudi Arabia, traditionally, this has been missing; they have been over-reliant on other nationalities,” Yasmeen added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudization Accountancy

