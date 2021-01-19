You are here

National Housing inks $530m project financing deals for 15,000 homes

Al Rajhi will finance the development of new housing projects in Riyadh and Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
Al Rajhi will finance the development of new housing projects in Riyadh and Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
Updated 19 January 2021
Argaam

National Housing inks $530m project financing deals for 15,000 homes

National Housing inks $530m project financing deals for 15,000 homes
  • Al Rajhi will finance the development of new housing projects in Riyadh and Jeddah
Updated 19 January 2021
Argaam

National Housing Co. (NHC) inked today, Jan. 19, two financing agreements worth SR2 billion ($530 million) with Al Rajhi Bank, it said in a statement.

Under these agreements, Al Rajhi will finance the development of new housing projects in Riyadh and Jeddah, which will provide around 15,000 residential units.

These agreements will also help implement the e-financing platform for the beneficiaries of the Ministry of Housing’s Sakani program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia property real estate

FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event

FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event
Updated 19 January 2021
Arab News

FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event

FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event
  • The theme for 2020 will be “The Neo-Renaissance”
Updated 19 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 140 prominent international speakers have been confirmed to speak at this year’s Future Investment Initiative (FII), which will take place on Jan. 27-28.

Some of the top names announced this week include Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman; David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group; Credit Suisse Group CEO Thomas Gottstein; Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani; Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of Total; Lord Gerry Grimstone, the UK’s minister of state for trade; Hyperloop One co-founder Josh Giegel; and David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group.

The theme for 2020 will be “The Neo-Renaissance,” and due to travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 60 speakers will attend in-person in Riyadh, while 80 will participate virtually from hubs in New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai.

Some of the other speakers will include Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and chairman of the FII Institute; Ray Dalio, co-chairman and chief information officer of Bridgewater Associates; Snam CEO Marco Alvarez; Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology, and special envoy and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.; Eric Cantor, vice chairman and managing director of Moelis & Co.; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World; and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih,

In addition, delegates can expect to hear from Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, Saudi ambassador to the US; Dr. Kai Fu Lee, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; Thomas Barrack, executive chairman of Colony Capital; EDF CEO Jean Bernard Lévy; Jean Todt, president of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile; Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra; and Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital and former White House director of communications.

Topics: #FII Future Investment Initiative

