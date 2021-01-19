You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq delays general election to Oct. 10

Iraq delays general election to Oct. 10

Iraq delays general election to Oct. 10
A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag as he walks near burning tires, during an anti-government protest in Najaf, Iraq, January 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n979p

Updated 19 January 2021
Reuters

Iraq delays general election to Oct. 10

Iraq delays general election to Oct. 10
  • Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019
Updated 19 January 2021
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s cabinet decided on Tuesday to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June, the state news agency INA said.
The elections had been brought forward to June 6, roughly a year early, following a proposal by Iraq’s Independent High Election Commission (IHEC), which wanted more time to organize the polls.
Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019. Hundreds were killed by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.

Topics: Iraq iraq elections Iraq protests

Related

Iraq protests swell with youth angry at slow pace of reform
Middle-East
Iraq protests swell with youth angry at slow pace of reform
US defense chief Mattis slams Iran for ‘mucking around’ in Iraq elections
Middle-East
US defense chief Mattis slams Iran for ‘mucking around’ in Iraq elections

Trump grants Bahrain’s King Hamad top honor on last day in office

Outgoing US President Donald Trump awarded the King of Bahrain the Legion of Merit with the Degree of Chief Commander. (File/AP)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump awarded the King of Bahrain the Legion of Merit with the Degree of Chief Commander. (File/AP)
Updated 19 January 2021
Arab News

Trump grants Bahrain’s King Hamad top honor on last day in office

Outgoing US President Donald Trump awarded the King of Bahrain the Legion of Merit with the Degree of Chief Commander. (File/AP)
  • King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa was given the US award after Bahrain normalised relations with Israel
  • The king was also recognized for his ‘prominent role in pushing bilateral cooperation’
Updated 19 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad was awarded a rare medal by US President Donald Trump in recognition of his “remarkable efforts” to consolidate relations and the close partnership between the two countries, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Tuesday.
Trump decorated the monarch with the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, “a rarely-awarded, prestigious decoration that can only be bestowed by the president, typically to chiefs of state or heads of government of other countries,” the White House said.
The king was also recognized for his “prominent role in pushing bilateral cooperation to broader and more comprehensive horizons, which promoted the common interests of the two countries and its peoples,” BNA said.
The outgoing American leader said that he was “pleased to present this medal to the king, who over decades contributed to establishing Bahrain’s position as a steadfast strategic ally and partner working alongside the United States.”
Trump added that Manama’s support for the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which is stationed in Bahrain, had a supportive role in enabling it to perform its multiple tasks and he praised the king’s courage and wise leadership vision for his support for peace and his decision to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel.
He described this decision as the start of a new era of economic and security cooperation among the most important US partners in the Middle East and made peace in the region a possible process that would reshape the region’s landscape in a positive way for future generations.
The American president said that the partnership between the two countries would become deeper in the Middle East.
“The king’s decorating of this prestigious medal is an indication of the high position that he enjoys in the US, and the great appreciation for the prominent roles and major contributions he has made in enhancing security, stability, and prosperity with the vision of spreading peace in the region,” the statement added.
In its final days in office, the Trump administration announced the designation of both Bahrain and the UAE as “major security partners” of the US, a status unique to both countries that demonstrated a “new level of partnership” and “represents an enduring commitment to economic and security cooperation.
“It also reflects their extraordinary courage, determination, and leadership in entering into the Abraham Accords,” the White House said on Friday.
Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, and Sudan joined Egypt and Jordan to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel last year, in deals brokered by the US.
Also, on Friday, Trump decorated Morocco’s King Mohammed VI with the same accolade bestowed on King Hamad for “vision and personal courage,” especially his decision to resume ties with Israel, that “have positively reshaped the landscape of the Middle East and North Africa and ushered in a new era of security and prosperity for both our countries and the world.”
The Legion of Merit is a military award that was created to honor Allied leaders in World War II and had gone into obscurity until it was revived by Trump, who last month also presented it to the prime ministers of Australia, India, and Japan.

(With AFP)

Topics: Bahrain King Hamad Donald Trump United States Legion of Merit

Related

US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’
Middle-East
US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’
Bahrain, US sign deal to establish commercial zone
Business & Economy
Bahrain, US sign deal to establish commercial zone

Latest updates

Filipinos abroad cautioned on new strain of COVID-19
Filipinos abroad cautioned on new strain of COVID-19
Envoys hail Saudi Arabia’s ‘vaccine for all’ rollout
Envoys hail Saudi Arabia’s ‘vaccine for all’ rollout
Privacy fears grow over Singapore virus tracking
Privacy fears grow over Singapore virus tracking
What We Are Reading Today: Zero to One Peter Thiel
What We Are Reading Today: Zero to One Peter Thiel
Visitors hail ‘haunting beauty’ of ancient caves in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha
Visitors hail ‘haunting beauty’ of ancient caves in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.