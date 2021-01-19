Sudan approves first budget since US terror delisting

You are here

KHARTOUM: Sudan approved on Tuesday its first budget since being removed from a US blacklist last year, earmarking funds to redevelop regions torn apart by conflict under ousted president Omar Al-Bashir, the government said.
“The joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the cabinet concluded with the approval of the budget for the current fiscal year,” the civilian-majority Council said in a statement.
“The 2021 budget is the first after the signing of the Juba peace deal, and the removal of Sudan from the (US) list of state sponsors of terrorism,” Finance Minister Hiba Ali was quoted as saying.
Sudan has been undergoing a rocky transition since the army toppled Bashir in 2019 following months of mass protests against his rule.
It has been struggling with a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with galloping inflation and chronic hard currency shortages giving rise to a volatile black market.
The US dollar officially trades at around 55 Sudanese pounds but in the parallel market it can be as high as 270 pounds.
Sudan’s transitional administration, which took over months after Bashir’s ouster, has been pushing to rebuild the beleaguered economy.
In December, Washington removed Khartoum from its blacklist as part of a quid pro quo for the East African country normalizing ties with Israel.
Ali said Sudan “will take full advantage of all the opportunities created by Sudan’s removal from the terror list which includes openness to the international financial system, and influx of foreign investments.”
The government said it hopes inflation, which currently hovers around 250 percent, will come down to 95 percent by the year’s end.
It allotted over 54 billion pounds, or $976 million, to peace-building and developing regions that were marginalized and conflict-ridden under Bashir, the finance minister said.
In October, Sudan’s government signed a landmark peace deal in Juba with rebels in three main conflict zones.
The government set aside about 99 billion pounds, or $1.7 billion, from the budget for developing the health sector to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
Healthcare providers have complained of acute medicine shortages.
Earlier this month, Sudan signed a memorandum of understanding with visiting US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a bridge loan to clear $1 billion of arrears to the World Bank, and another $1 billion agreement with the US Export and Import Bank.
“The ministry plans to use all these agreements in the best possible way to increase the budget for developing marginalized and under-developed regions,” Ali said.

Topics: Sudan budget

Don’t fall for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies, warns Muslim scholar

A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration in London in October against mandatory vaccinations. A leading Muslim scholar in Canada warned people not to believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)
A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration in London in October against mandatory vaccinations. A leading Muslim scholar in Canada warned people not to believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 25 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Don’t fall for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies, warns Muslim scholar

A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration in London in October against mandatory vaccinations. A leading Muslim scholar in Canada warned people not to believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Sheikh Mohammed Tahir Al-Qadri says baseless claims go against tenets of Islam because ‘saving lives is an act of worship’
Updated 25 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A leading Muslim scholar in Canada has warned people not to be taken in by conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine.

Sheikh Mohammed Tahir Al-Qadri said that such views, which are being spread by some on social media in an attempt to discourage people from being vaccinated, go against the tenets of Islam.

“Saving lives is an act of worship,” he said during an interview with Sky News. “At the start of the pandemic, Muslims around the world were among those in the forefront. They put their maximum efforts into saving lives, providing people with food and every kind of necessary support. In the same way, they should come forward now.”

READ MORE: Serious questions over coronavirus origin fuel conspiracy theories

Iran leader refuses US help, citing virus conspiracy theory

Al-Qadri, who is originally from Pakistan, sought to reassure his followers and encourage them not to believe false claims about the vaccines.

“Some people are saying that there is alcohol in it, or pork or other things forbidden (in Islam),” he said. “Some say these vaccines may affect certain parts of the brain. What can I say? These are totally baseless claims.

“This is a matter of medicinal development, of life, and it is just the same as when we take paracetamol, antibiotics or aspirins despite their side effects.

“Believing in the medical process is one of the basic teachings of Islam. Islam and the teachings of the Qur’an, the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, is focused on reason, intelligence, scientific research and intellectual development.”

Topics: Middle East Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine Islam Canada

