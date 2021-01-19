Saudi Arabia reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 226 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,335.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 226 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 365,325 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 1,986 remain active and 327 in critical condition.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (226) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (156) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (357,004) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/R9TWvN79oE — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 19, 2021

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Asir with 59, followed by the capital Riyadh with 53, Makkah with 46, the Eastern Province recorded 25 and Madinah confirmed 14 cases.

The ministry also announced that 156 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 357,004.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 95.6 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 2 million.