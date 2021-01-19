You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 226 new cases

Saudi Arabia reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 226 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 95.6 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 2 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 95.6 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 2 million. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/664nk

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 226 new cases

Saudi Arabia reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 226 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 156 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Asir with 59
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

 RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,335.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 226 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 365,325 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 1,986 remain active and 327 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Asir with 59, followed by the capital Riyadh with 53, Makkah with 46, the Eastern Province recorded 25 and Madinah confirmed 14 cases.
The ministry also announced that 156 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 357,004.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 95.6 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 2 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Related

UAE confirms record 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Middle-East
UAE confirms record 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Two more COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Two more COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
Updated 20 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
  • The remarks were made on Tuesday during a virtual session chaired by King Salman
Updated 20 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet strongly condemned the continued violations by Houthi militia of the Stockholm Agreement to end the Yemen conflict.
It also condemned the Houthi’s use of Hodeidah Governorate as a “platform for hostilities and terrorist operations” by launching ballistic missiles and drones.
Such actions, the Cabinet said, is a threat to regional and international security, and undermines political efforts to end the conflict.
The remarks were made on Tuesday during a virtual session chaired by King Salman.
At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet said it valued Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s participation in a recent World Economic Forum event and his speech about the role that Saudi Arabia has played promoting development and supporting the stability of the region, as well as preserving the energy supply market.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi cabinet welcomes US plan to designate Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist organization
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet welcomes US plan to designate Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist organization
Saudi Cabinet approves amendments to contractors authority, trademark law of GCC
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet approves amendments to contractors authority, trademark law of GCC

Latest updates

UAE confirms record 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
UAE confirms record 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
6th international disability conference to be held in 2022
6th international disability conference to be held in 2022
Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50% of power from renewables by 2030
Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50% of power from renewables by 2030
Don’t fall for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies, warns Muslim scholar
A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration in London in October against mandatory vaccinations. A leading Muslim scholar in Canada warned people not to believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.