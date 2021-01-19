Deal signed to train Saudis in aircraft maintenance

JEDDAH: Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) and Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA) have signed a joint cooperation training agreement with the US Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.

The aim is to exchange training experiences, qualify national cadres and enhance the quality of training in aircraft maintenance.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the director general of Saudia airline, Ibrahim Al-Omar.

The agreement included providing consultations in aircraft maintenance training for SAEI’s employees, and supporting SAEI’s technical school with specialized expertise and trainers to enhance the quality of the school’s outputs. This is in addition to workshops and training programs being held at PSAA headquarters.

Al-Omar said that the agreement would enhance the efficiency of technical training at Saudia airline and raise its quality, and qualify specialized national cadres of trainers in the maintenance of aircraft structures, engines and electronics.