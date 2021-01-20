You are here

Coronavirus
Russia reports 21,152 new coronavirus cases, 597 deaths

Russia reports 21,152 new coronavirus cases, 597 deaths
PeopleÂ lineÂ up to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Authorities said 597 people had died overnight
MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday reported 21,152 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,452 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,633,952.
Authorities said 597 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 67,220.

