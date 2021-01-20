MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday reported 21,152 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,452 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,633,952.
Authorities said 597 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 67,220.
Russia reports 21,152 new coronavirus cases, 597 deaths
https://arab.news/yev97
Russia reports 21,152 new coronavirus cases, 597 deaths
- Authorities said 597 people had died overnight
MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday reported 21,152 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,452 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,633,952.