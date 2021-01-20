You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines sees ‘close and friendly’ ties with Biden administration

Philippines sees ‘close and friendly’ ties with Biden administration

Philippines sees ‘close and friendly’ ties with Biden administration
Ties with the US have been tested since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ny84v

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines sees ‘close and friendly’ ties with Biden administration

Philippines sees ‘close and friendly’ ties with Biden administration
  • Ties have been tested since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016
  • Philippine political analysts expect the Biden administration to be more vocal than its predecessor
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will maintain “close and friendly” relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, a top Philippine official said on Wednesday, amid a period of strain in their decades-old alliance.
“We congratulate again the incoming president and we look forward to having close and friendly relations with the Biden administration,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque told CNN Philippines ahead of Biden’s inauguration.
Ties have been tested since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016 and embarked on months of expletive-laden tirades against the United States and threatened repeatedly to scrap their bilateral military agreements.
Duterte has sought warmer ties with China and Russia, and took particular aim at former counterpart Barack Obama, to whom Biden was vice president. He once said he would not visit the United States, calling it a “lousy” country.
Though Duterte has spoken positively about US President Donald Trump, he has remained critical of American foreign policy.
Philippine political analysts expect the Biden administration to be more vocal than its predecessor about human rights issues in the Philippines, including Duterte’s signature war on drugs, during which thousands of people have been killed.

Topics: Philippines US

Related

Special Duterte spokesman denies ‘blackmailing’ US over vaccine
World
Duterte spokesman denies ‘blackmailing’ US over vaccine
People hold a protest on January 15, 2021 against outgoing President Donald Trump near the White House in the US capital ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)
World
Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration

Indian village cheers for incoming US vice president Kamala Harris

Indian village cheers for incoming US vice president Kamala Harris
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
AP

Indian village cheers for incoming US vice president Kamala Harris

Indian village cheers for incoming US vice president Kamala Harris
  • First woman, first woman of color and first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency
  • People from her maternal grandfather’s hometown jubilant and gearing up for celebrations
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
AP

THULASENDRAPURAM, India: A tiny, lush-green Indian village surrounded by rice paddy fields was beaming with joy Wednesday hours before its descendant, Kamala Harris, takes her oath of office and becomes the US vice president.
Harris is set to make history as the first woman, first woman of color and first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency.
In her maternal grandfather’s hometown of Thulasendrapuram, about 350 kilometers (215 miles) from the southern coastal city of Chennai, people were jubilant and gearing up for celebrations.
“We are feeling very proud that an Indian is being elected as the vice president of America,” said Anukampa Madhavasimhan, a teacher.
Harris’ grandfather moved to Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, decades ago. Harris’ late mother was also born in India, before moving to the US to study at the University of California. She married a Jamaican man, and they named their daughter Kamala, a Sanskrit word for “lotus flower.”
Ahead of the inauguration, special prayers for her success were held at the town temple during which the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, was washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest.
Ahead of the US elections in November, villagers in Thulasendrapuram also pulled together a ceremony at the temple to wish Harris good luck. After her win, they set off firecrackers and distributed sweets and flowers as a religious offering.
Posters of Harris from the November celebrations still adorn walls in the village and many hope she ascends to the presidency in 2024. President-elect Joe Biden has skirted questions about whether he will seek reelection or retire.
“For the next four years, if she supports India, she will be the president,” said G Manikandan, who has followed Harris politically and whose shop proudly displays a wall calendar with pictures of Biden and Harris.
On Tuesday, an organization that promotes vegetarianism sent food packets for the village children as gifts to celebrate Harris’ success.

Topics: India Kamala Harris

Related

‘She’s from our soil:’ Villagers, relatives on Harris making history with US election win
World
‘She’s from our soil:’ Villagers, relatives on Harris making history with US election win
Special US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris inspires hope, dreams in her ancestral India
World
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris inspires hope, dreams in her ancestral India

Latest updates

Turkey to focus COVID-19 vaccinations at nursing homes this week
Turkey to focus COVID-19 vaccinations at nursing homes this week
Fire, blast at ammunition warehouse in western Libya kills 3
Fire, blast at ammunition warehouse in western Libya kills 3
Philippines sees ‘close and friendly’ ties with Biden administration
Philippines sees ‘close and friendly’ ties with Biden administration
‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID-19 and Brexit combine
UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID-19 and Brexit combine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.